Developed by Bushiroad in collaboration with Studio Bakken Record and Sonilude, ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is an alternate history fantasy action anime show. Set in the 64th year of the Meiji era (1931 A.D.), the story explores what would have happened if Tokugawa Yoshinobu, the 15th Shogan, continued to rule. The protagonist is Sawa Yukimura, a blue-blooded changeling who can combine herself with a white crow and transform into a powerful hybrid creature. When she was a child, the rest of the members of her clan were killed by a man named Janome. Since then, she has made it her life’s mission to hunt him down and kill him.

The anime premiered on streaming platforms on March 31, 2021, a week before it started to air on Japanese TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 5 Release Date

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ episode 5, titled ‘Confidential File 620,’ is set to release on streaming sites on April 28, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels NTV, BS NTV, and CS NTV+. Susumu Kudou helmed the directorial team for the series, and Rika Nezu and Kunihiko Okada led the writing staff. Kano Komiyama did the character designs, while Michiru created the music. All-female rock group RAISE A SUILEN sang both the opening and ending themes, “Exist” and “Embrace of Light.”

Where to stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Crunchyroll and VRV for viewers outside Asia. Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel is streaming the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. The show is also available on Ani-One-affiliated digital platforms like Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and CatchPlay in Indonesia. Furthermore, the viewers can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Janome reflects that he is looking forward to seeing the siblings reunited and says that he believes it will be a spectacle. Meanwhile, as Sawa heads out to rescue Asahi and get her vengeance, Jin stops her and tries to make her realize that she will not have her vengeance if her intention is also to rescue Asahi. After a brief fight, he puts her into his car. But then his car is attacked, and Makoto snatches Sawa away from him. He takes her to Janome’s base of operations.

Janome tries to convince Sawa to help him remake Japan before showing her what he has done with her brother, who she has thought died along with the rest of the clan. Janome hasn’t killed some members of Sawa’s clan to continue his experiments. Filled with rage and grief, Sawa attacks Janome with Makoto’s help, who has become disillusioned after seeing what Janome has done to Sawa’s family. Even though Janome merges with several snakes, Sawa defeats and seemingly kills him. She manages to save Asahi but has to leave her dying brother behind.

In episode 5, now free of the burden of vengeance, Sawa might find some peace. However, as her brother told her before his death, she knows that she will continue to be hunted by powerful people. Makoto might face repercussions for his betrayal.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime Shows of All Time