Developed by Bushiroad in collaboration with Studio Bakken Record and Sonilude, ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is an alternate history fantasy action anime show. The story is set in the 64th year of the Meiji era (1931 A.D.) and is built around the idea of the continuation of the Tokugawa Yoshinobu shogunate. The protagonist, Sawa Yukimura, is a blue-blooded changeling who can fuse herself with a white crow and transform into a hybrid creature with supernatural abilities. A few years earlier, her family, along with her entire clan, was wiped out by a man named Janome. Since then, the sole purpose of Sawa’s life has been revenge.

The anime premiered on streaming platforms on March 31, 2021, a week before it started to air on Japanese TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 6 Release Date

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ episode 6 is set to release on streaming sites on May 5, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels NTV, BS NTV, and CS NTV+. Susumu Kudou helmed the directorial team for the series, and Rika Nezu and Kunihiko Okada led the writing staff. Kano Komiyama did the character designs, while Michiru created the music. All-female rock group RAISE A SUILEN sang both the opening and ending themes, “Exist” and “Embrace of Light.”

Where to stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Crunchyroll and VRV for viewers outside Asia. Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel is streaming the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. The show is also available on Ani-One-affiliated digital platforms like Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and CatchPlay in Indonesia. Furthermore, the viewers can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Sawa’s brother Takeru encourages her to live and then sacrifices himself so that she won’t have to make a choice between him and Asahi. As she has gotten her revenge, Sawa struggles with the idea of killing more people. She meets with Jin, who tells her that Makoto seems to have replaced Janome as the newest threat to the shogunate by supplying guns to the rebels.

Meanwhile, Elena is pregnant and isn’t exactly sure who the father is. But her ghostwriter, who has harbored romantic feelings for her for a long time, is willing to serve in that role for the child. Makoto prepares to leave Japan but learns Sawa is still alive from the foreign agent. When she decides to stay in Japan a little longer, the foreign agent seemingly kills her. Jin sends Elena and Sawa to take care of the rebels, but Sawa hesitates and nearly causes Elena’s death.

Afterward, Elena tells Sawa that she has been allowed to leave following her pregnancy. However, two burned bodies are found that presumably belong to Elena and the ghostwriter. Sawa realizes that there is no escape from the organization except maybe through death. Asahi gives her one of the poisoned pills that Makoto gave her earlier. The episode ends as Sawa takes the pill and falls on the floor. In episode 6, Sawa, Elena, and Makoto’s fate might be revealed. Asahi might find her own desire for revenge has ebbed away. A new threat might arrive, challenging Sawa and the others.

