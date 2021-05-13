Developed by Bushiroad in collaboration with Studio Bakken Record and Sonilude, ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is a period fantasy action anime show. The story is set in an alternate version of the Meiji era (1931 A.D.). An elected government never came to power, and Tokugawa Yoshinobu continues to rule as the Shogun. The protagonist is Sawa Yukimura, a blue-blooded changeling who can infuse with a white crow and gain supernatural abilities. After her entire clan is eradicated, she joins the secret police organization Nue in pursuit of vengeance. The anime premiered on streaming platforms on March 31, 2021, a week before it started to air on Japanese TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 8 Release Date

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ episode 8 is set to release on streaming sites on May 19, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels NTV and BS NTV. Susumu Kudou helmed the directorial team for the series, and Rika Nezu and Kunihiko Okada led the writing staff. Kano Komiyama did the character designs, while Michiru created the music. All-female rock group RAISE A SUILEN sang both the opening and ending themes, “Exist” and “Embrace of Light.”

Where to stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Crunchyroll and VRV for viewers outside Asia. Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel is streaming the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. The show is also available on Ani-One-affiliated digital platforms like Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and CatchPlay in Indonesia. Furthermore, the viewers can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Sawa and Asahi meet Rinko, the present caretaker of the Asakura temple, who lets them live in an abandoned cottage in the temple compound. Asahi helps Sawa gradually accept the idea that she, too, deserves peace. Asahi begins attending a local school and grows close to her teacher, Oikawa. Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Makoto seems to be rapidly wasting away. She searches for a treasure that can fund the rebellion against the Shogunate. Jin meets with her and takes two vials of the changeling blood from Makoto in exchange for a promise that he will leave Sawa alone. As she leaves, Makoto tells Jin that she will take Sawa from him.

One day, Makoto comes to the temple and tries to speak to Sawa, but Asahi stops her. This makes Makoto observe that she should have killed Asahi earlier. Asahi and Sawa venture out of the temple compound to go to a festival. However, they learn from Oikawa that it has been canceled. Oikawa and Sawa spend some time alone together but are interrupted by Makoto. Later, Makoto kills Oikawa and transforms into a cat-hybrid. She then kills Asahi to snuff out Sayu’s only connection to humanity. As the episode ends, Sayu infuses her White Crow, Nana. In episode 8, Sayu will likely fight Makoto, once more driven by revenge. She then might go back to Tokyo and join Nyu again, believing that this is what she was always meant to do.

