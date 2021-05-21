Developed by Bushiroad in collaboration with Studio Bakken Record and Sonilude, ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ is a period fantasy action anime. The story takes place in an alternate version of the Meiji era (1931 A.D.). Tokugawa Yoshinobu continues to rule as the Shogun as an elected government never replaced him. The protagonist is Sawa Yukimura, a blue-blooded changeling who can infuse with a white crow and gain supernatural abilities. When she was a child, her entire clan was killed. She subsequently became an assassin for the secret police Nue, hoping to get her vengeance one day.

The anime premiered on streaming platforms on March 31, 2021, a week before it started to air on Japanese TV. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 9 Release Date

‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ episode 9 is set to release on streaming sites on May 26, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels NTV and BS NTV. Susumu Kudou helmed the directorial team for the series, and Rika Nezu and Kunihiko Okada led the writing staff. Kano Komiyama did the character designs, while Michiru created the music. All-female rock group RAISE A SUILEN sang both the opening and ending themes, “Exist” and “Embrace of Light.”

Where to stream Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are available on Crunchyroll and VRV for viewers outside Asia. Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel is streaming the episodes in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. The show is also available on Ani-One-affiliated digital platforms like Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and CatchPlay in Indonesia. Furthermore, the viewers can catch the episodes on non-Ani-One platforms Bilibili and iQIYI.

Joran: The Princess of Snow and Blood Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Sawa engages Makoto in a bitter battle. Initially, it seems Makoto is toying with Sawa, but the latter slowly asserts herself in the fight and eventually defeats her opponent. Makoto declares that it will be her honor to die in Sawa’s hands. However, Sawa recalls what Asahi told her about not killing anyone else and hesitates, disappointing Makoto. Suddenly, a bird-like changeling swoops down and kills Makoto before flying off again. Due to her injuries and overwhelming grief of losing everyone she loves, Sawa loses her consciousness.

Jin arrives, and it seems that Rinko works for him. He then takes Sawa to an abandoned hut in the middle of nowhere so she can recuperate. When Sawa tries to drown herself, Jin saves her and then opens up about his tragic past. The episode ends with the revelation that Elena is still alive. Jin tells her that they will execute one last mission. In episode 8, Jin and Elena might target the Shogun himself. If they succeed, the country will likely be thrown into utter turmoil.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime Shows of All Time