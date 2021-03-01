Based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is a Shonen action-horror anime that tells the story of Yūji Itadori who becomes the host of a powerful cursed object called Ryoumen Sukuna after consuming a rotten finger. Itadori was brought up by his grandfather, who, before his death, imparts two pieces of wisdom on the boy: “Always help people” and “die surrounded by people.” Itadori combines the two to make a phrase that becomes the motto of his life: All deserve a good death.

As Sakuna is a malevolent being, the Jujutsu sorcerers, the warriors who protect humanity from the curses, become wary of Itadori. But as the teenager manages to retain control over his body, the sorcerers decide to train him. ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiered on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the anime’s upcoming episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 21 Release Date

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode 21, titled ‘Jujutsu Koshien,’ is set to premiere on March 6, 2021. MAPPA Studios produced the series, with Sunghoo Park serving as the director and Hiroshi Seko as the primary writer. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama provided the music, and Tadashi Hiramatsu handled the character designs.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Online

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions. The anime is also now available on HBO Max. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the show on iQIYI. In Japan, the anime is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 21 Spoilers

Episode 20 begins with a flashback to Aoi’s elementary school days. After easily defeating a high schooler, he meets a mysterious woman who asks him what kind of a woman he likes. In the present day, Aoi and Itadori fight the special grade cursed spirit Hanami. Aoi uses his deceptively simple Innate Technique, Boogie Woogie, to confuse and inflict damage on Hanami, while Itadori hits the cursed spirit with consecutive Black Flashes.

However, they stop fighting when they spot the curtain above them is gone, and Gojo has arrived. Meanwhile, Gakuganji confronts Juzo Kumiya, and Utahime gets ready to fight Haruta Shigemo with Nobara and Mai’s help. Concluding that Aoi and Itadori will be alright for now, Goji proceeds to take care of Juzo first. The raw power of his spell virtually disintegrates Juzo’s limbs. He then notices that Haruta has fled. Realizing that Hanami might run away as well, he mixes Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue and Cursed Technique Reversal: Red together, creating Hollow Purple, which annihilates everything in its path. But none of the sorcerers present there can be sure of Hanami’s fate.

The episode ends as Mahito manages to complete his mission, stealing, among other things, a Sakuna finger. In episode 21, Kyoto and Tokyo sorcerer schools might play a baseball match against each other.

