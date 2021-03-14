Developed from popular manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is a supernatural anime series. It is set in a world where every living being has this energy within them called the Cursed Energy, which gets empowered by negative emotions that naturally circulate through the body. Most people can’t control this energy, but jujutsu sorcerers can access and manipulate it to perform extraordinary feats. The anime revolves around Yūji Itadori, a high-school student who swallows a powerful curse called Ryoumen Sukuna, subsequently becoming its host.

Since its advanced debut on September 19, 2020, the anime has replicated its source material’s popularity. The official premiere of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ took place on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 23 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode 32, titled ‘The Origin of Blind Obedience – 2 -,’ is set to release on March 20, 2021, on JNN (MBS, TBS). MAPPA Studios produced the anime. Sunghoo Park directed the episodes, while Hiroshi Seko adapted Akutami’s work for the small screen. Tadashi Hiramatsu handled the character designs. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Arisa Okehazama created the score. The show’s two opening theme tracks, “Kaikai Kitan” and “VIVID VICE,” were performed by Eve and Who-ya Extended respectively, and the ending theme tracks, “Lost in Paradise feat. AKLO” and “Give it back” were performed by Ali and Cö shu Nie respectively.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Online

Viewers outside Asia can watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. On November 20, 2020, Crunchyroll started streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubbed versions. The anime is also now available on HBO Max. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the show on iQIYI. In Japan, the anime is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 23 Spoilers

In episode 22, a cursed spirit looms over Taichi Kanada, who gets fatally stabbed. His name is subsequently added to Tokyo Jujutsu High’s registry. Akari Nitta takes Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara to investigate the deaths of Kanada and two others. She reveals that all the victims attended Saitama Urami East Junior High. The sorcerers discover that their prospective witness has died in the same manner as the first three victims. They were all killed at the entrance of their home or workplace.

When the sorcerers visit the school, two delinquents recognize Megumi, forcing Megumi to admit that he was a former student at Saitama Urami East. The group speaks to Takeda, one of the faculty members, who also recognizes Megumi. Takeda enquires about Megumi’s sister Tsumiki, but the latter seems evasive. The group visits Yasohachi Bridge, where several people have committed suicide over the years.

Meanwhile, Mahito forces an ordinary human to swallow one of the Death Painting Wombs, effectively turning him into its host. Megumi learns from a former classmate that Tsumiki was with her when she went to the bridge, making Megumi realize that his sister or former classmate would be the Curse’s next target. When Megumi calls Ijichi for support, he is informed that almost all sorcerers are busy. Ijichi also advises him to retreat for now as the Curse seems to be too strong. But Megumi goes back to the bridge to investigate further. Itadori and Nobara soon show up to help their friends. The episode ends as the Curse behind the recent deaths reveals itself to the sorcerers. The Cursed Womb: Death Painting also arrives and begins attacking the main characters. In episode 23, Itadori might fight The Cursed Womb: Death Painting, while Megumi and Nobara take care of the other curse.

