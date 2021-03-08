Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shō Aimoto, ‘Kemono Jihen’ is an urban fantasy horror anime. It follows Kabane Kusaka, a ghoul-human hybrid whose parents disappeared when he was a child. He has spent all his life being at the receiving end of neglect and apathy from his relatives. After he moves to Tokyo and begins working at the Inugami Detective Agency, he earnestly begins searching for his parents. The anime premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kemono Jihen Episode 10 Release Date

Kemono Jihen episode 10, titled ‘Twins,’ is set to release on March 14, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the anime, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions are streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Ohana, the elderly woman who runs the kemono clinic, tells Inugami, Shiki, and others that Kumi’s issues are mostly psychological and advises her children to let her know that they are there with her. Later, Shiki welcomes Aya into their mother’s room, telling her that she is the reason why Kumi has survived this long. With both her children at her bedside, Kumi finally wakes up, and the family has a tearful reunion.

About a week later, Akira and Kabane wonder whether Shiki will ever return to work now that he has a family to look after, and the agency’s pay is quite low. Shiki arrives right then with Aya, dispelling all the fears and reminding Kabane that he (Shiki) has promised him to help look for his parents. Aya reveals that she will work with Ohana at her clinic and eventually set up a clinic of her own to use her gifts to help others. She asks Inugami to help her with the paperwork.

While looking for a kemono that has been stealing parts of the faces of her victims, who are exclusively women, Aya and Kon get into an argument over Kabane. Kon tries to attack Aya, but Kabane stops her. Aya and Kabane later learn that the face-stealing kemono was doing it because she wanted a physical body to approach the boy she likes. Subsequently, Aya uses her web to create a human body for the kemono. Later, Kabane visits Kon at the park, and the two of them, with no idea whatsoever about what love is, try to deal with their conflicting emotions.

Meanwhile, Inugami takes Kumi to the shrine he has built for her slain children and promises her that he will help her commemorate them. The episode ends at the agency, as both Kon and Aya start bickering over Kabane again. Episode 10 might focus on Akira and his family.

