Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shō Aimoto, ‘Kemono Jihen’ is an urban fantasy horror anime set in a fictionalized version of Tokyo. The story centers around Kabane Kusaka, a ghoul-human hybrid who comes to Tokyo from the countryside and starts working for kemono investigator Kohachi Inugami at his Inugami Detective Agency (also known as Inugami Strangeness Consultancy Office). There, he befriends Shiki, an Arachne-human hybrid, and Akira, a yuki-onoko hailing from Aomori. The anime premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kemono Jihen Episode 11 Release Date

Kemono Jihen episode 11, titled ‘Memories,’ is set to release on March 21, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the anime, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions are streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 10 shifts back and forth between Akira’s childhood in his snowy village and present-day Tokyo. Akira’s twin brother Yui comes to Tokyo to look for him. He runs into three drunken delinquents and turns one of them into a crystallized ice statue, horrifying the other two. Meanwhile, Mihai mends the plushie that reminds Akira of her brother and even adds an A.I. inside.

During a flashback, it is revealed that yuki-onokos, like Akira and Yui, are born once every hundred years. The residents of Akira and Yui’s native village believed that the yuki-onokos are tied to the village’s survival. The twins’ mother apparently died during their birth, while their father had been kept in a cell and eventually lost his sanity. The twins planned to escape from the village together and go to Tokyo. They had heard about Inugami and wanted to meet him. They were eventually separated, and Akira came to Tokyo alone and started working for Inugami.

In the present time, Akira runs away from the agency because he feels he is useless. He runs into Yui, who builds a colossal ice palace for them to live in. When the media begins reporting on it, Inugami arrives with Kabane and Shiki. Their first meeting with Yui devolves into a confrontation. The episode ends as Akira discovers that his brother has frozen Inugami and his friends. In episode 11, Akira might have no other choice but to fight to protect his friends.

