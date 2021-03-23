Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shō Aimoto, ‘Kemono Jihen’ is an urban fantasy horror anime. The story is predominantly set in a version of Tokyo where humanity co-exists with monsters or kemonos. Kabane Kusaka, a ghoul-human hybrid, grew up in the countryside, enduring neglect and apathy from his relatives. He comes to Tokyo and starts working for kemono investigator Kohachi Inugami at his Inugami Detective Agency (also known as Inugami Strangeness Consultancy Office). There, he befriends Shiki, an Arachne-human hybrid, and Akira, a yuki-onoko hailing from Aomori. The anime premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kemono Jihen Episode 12 Release Date

Kemono Jihen episode 12, titled ‘Kemono Incidents,’ is set to release on March 28, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. It will be the final episode of the season. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the anime, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions are streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Akira is horrified when he finds out that his brother has frozen his friends. He initially thinks that Kabane, Shiki, and Inugami are dead but later learns from the plushie that they are still very much alive. The episode shifts back and forth between the present time and when the siblings were still in the snowy village. To protect his brother, Yui became the village chief. But when he discovered that his brother has officially hit puberty, he tried to ensure that Akira would leave the village with his innocence intact.

In the present time, Kabane manages to escape because of his regeneration abilities. Akira realizes that a confrontation between her brother and Kabane is inevitable, so he tries to convince the latter that he will now stay with his brother. Inari and Nobimaru arrive looking for Yui’s Nil Calculus. The episode ends as Yui and Nobimaru begin fighting. In episode 12, a confrontation might finally occur between Inari and Inugami after the latter is freed. Kabane might have to fight Yui for the Nil Calculus.

