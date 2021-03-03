Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shō Aimoto, ‘Kemono Jihen’ is an urban fantasy horror anime set in a world where monsters or kemonos co-exist with humanity. The show follows Kabane Kusaka, a ghoul-human hybrid, who moves from the countryside to Tokyo and starts working at the Inugami Detective Agency. The anime premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kemono Jihen Episode 9 Release Date

Kemono Jihen episode 9, titled ‘Family,’ is set to release on March 7, 2021, on Tokyo MX, ytv, and BS11. Ajia-do Animation Works produced the series, with Masaya Fujimori serving as the director and Noboru Kimura serving as the main writer. Yuya Mori provided the music for the anime, and Nozomi Tachibana handled the character designs. Daisuke Ono sang the opening theme track “Path of The Beast,” while Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme track “－Mark－.”

Where to Watch Kemono Jihen Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). The German and French subtitled versions are streamed through Wakanim. The episodes are also available on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel for viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia and Bilibili in Southeast Asia. In Japan, the show is available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kemono Jihen Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, After Shiki strings Tademaru up on a tree and tries to decide what to do with him, Akira comes running and accuses others of leaving him behind. Suddenly a kemono appears and tries to attack Akira, but Inugami intervenes and gets bitten in the process. As the venom from the kemono begins affecting Inugami’s left arm, he and Akira are drawn away by the kemono. Soon, numerous other kemonos arrive, and they release Tademaru from Shiki’s webs.

Tademaru explains that these kemonos are the results of his and Kumi’s experiments: Shiki’s brothers and sisters. Furious with grief about what Tademaru did to his mother, Shiki asks Kabane to help him. When Kabane starts killing the kemonos, Tademaru asks him why he is killing Shiki’s siblings. Kabane responds by saying that he won’t hurt them if they leave him alone because he only wants to kill Tademaru.

Meanwhile, Inugami and Akira meet Aya, the young girl that Shiki spotted in the previous episode. She leads them to a nearby spring, the water of which has detoxifying properties. After Inugami heals his arm, he leads Aya and Akira to where Kabane and others are. When they arrive, they discover that Kabane and Nobimaru have killed all the kemonos there. Tademaru, who is still alive, sees Aya and tells her to run away.

Recalling an incident from the past, Shiki realizes that his uncle isn’t afraid of death as long as he can leave a legacy behind. It is revealed that Aya is the successful result of the experiments. It is her golden web that has given the spring its detoxifying properties. Shiki goes underwater to retrieve Aya’s cocoon and discovers his mother wrapped inside it, still alive.

The members of the Inugami Detective Agency take Aya and Kumi to a secret hospital for kemonos. Nobimaru goes back to where Tademaru is. Nobimaru transforms into his kemono form, and then there is an explosion, heavily implying the kitsune has killed Tademaru. In episode 9, Shiki and Aya might reunite with their mother.

