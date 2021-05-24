Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ or ‘It’s Disgusting to Call This Love’ or simply ‘Koikimo’ is an age-gap romance anime. The story revolves around high-school student Ichika Arima and 20-something womanizer Ryou Amakusa. They meet when Ichika saves Ryou’s life by preventing him from falling down the stairs. Charmed by how unassuming and direct she is, Ryou quickly develops feelings for her. He learns that Ichika is his sister’s best friend. While Ryou’s behavior makes Ichika initially uncomfortable, she soon starts to question her conflicted feelings for him. The anime premiered on the streaming sites on March 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episode 10, titled ‘Being Prepared to be Hurt,’ is set to premiere on streaming sites on May 31, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week before their official airing on Japanese TV channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, UHB, MRT, GTV, GYT, and BS Fuji. Studio Nomad developed the series, with Shunsuke Saitou serving as the producer. Naomi Nakayama helmed the directorial team, while Yuuko Kakihara was the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Mariko Fujita designed the characters and led the animation team. ACE COLLECTION sang the opening theme “Monochrome City,” and Maruritoryuuga performed the ending theme “Rinaria.”

The viewers can catch ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The episodes can also be watched on VRV. Amazon Prime is streaming the series in Japan.

In episode 9, Ichika meets up with Tamaru and tells him that although they have many things in common, she can’t accept his confession as she likes someone else. Tamaru takes the rejection surprisingly well and even accepts Ichika’s proposition that they should remain friends. In response, he asks her to let him be in love with her until he deals with the issues.

Later, they run into Ryou, who asks them if they are on a date. Tamaru tells him about Ichika’s rejection and leaves. At school, while writing a message for their seniors’ graduation day, Rio notices that something is off between Ichika and Tamaru and learns what has happened. This surprisingly relaxes the things between Ichika and Tamaru. Ryou later meets up with Matsushima for drinks and is surprised to learn it’s just two of them.

Matsushima admits to Ryou that she is in love with him and then proceeds to ask about his crush. When he tells her that he likes a high school girl, she asks him whether he has considered how much life would become complicated for the girl if she (the girl) and Ryou get into a relationship. This gives Ryou a pause as he recalls the warnings he has received from his sister and Tamaru about making Ichika sad. In episode 10. Matsushima’s interesting and resolute approach to confessing might not ultimately work as Ryou is unequivocally in love with Ichika. However, she likely has expected that this can happen and prepared herself for it.

