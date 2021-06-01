Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ or ‘It’s Disgusting to Call This Love’ or simply ‘Koikimo’ is an age-gap romance anime. The story follows the complex relationship between high-school student Ichika Arima and 20-something womanizer Ryou Amakusa. Their first meeting happens when Ichika saves Ryou from falling down the stairs. He subsequently develops feelings for the girl, much to her discomfort. But as the series progresses and Ichika gets to know Ryou, she comes to care for him. The anime premiered on the streaming sites on March 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 11 Release Date

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episode 11, titled ‘High Schooler,’ is set to premiere on streaming sites on June 7, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week before their official airing on Japanese TV channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, UHB, MRT, GTV, GYT, and BS Fuji. Studio Nomad developed the series, with Shunsuke Saitou serving as the producer. Naomi Nakayama helmed the directorial team, while Yuuko Kakihara was the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Mariko Fujita designed the characters and led the animation team. ACE COLLECTION sang the opening theme “Monochrome City,” and Maruritoryuuga performed the ending theme “Rinaria.”

Where to Watch Koi to Yobu ni wa Season 1 Online?

The viewers can catch ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The episodes can also be watched on VRV. Amazon Prime is streaming the series in Japan.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, although Matsushima has been rejected, she promises Ryou that she will do her best to earn his affection. Ryou subsequently goes back to stay at his apartment and learns that his and Ryo’s father is returning home the next day. He asks Masuda to come over the following evening and tells him about Matsushima’s confession. Ryou says that he should start dating Matsushima as that would be best for Ichika, prompting Masuda to implore him to be a decent guy for once and realize that doing such a thing won’t be fair to either Ichika or Matsushima.

Ichika agrees to go to a sweet buffet on White Day with Ryou. She has been dealing with her own conflicted emotions. Thinking that he might have brought other girls to the buffet before her, Ichika suddenly becomes jealous, making Ryou pleasantly surprised. However, when some of Ryou’s colleagues come to talk to them, Ichika introduces herself as his sister, fearing that they would judge Ryou too harshly.

That evening, Ryou meets up with Matsushima again and asks her to give up on him. He admits that he is in love with the girl he told her about. Although Matsushima accepts his request and bravely bids him goodbye, she breaks down crying when she is alone. In episode 11, Ryou and Rio’s father might make his first appearance in the anime. He might learn about Ryou’s crush on Ichika, which might become a contention point between them.

