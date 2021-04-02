Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ or ‘It’s Disgusting to Call This Love’ or simply ‘Koikimo’ is an age-gap romantic anime show. It revolves around Ryou Amakusa, a womanizing office worker in his late 20s who becomes attracted to the 17-year-old high-school student Ichika Arima after the latter saves his life. One day, he returns home to find Ichika there and discovers that she is his sister Rio’s best friend. He immediately offers himself to her for saving his life, a behavior that Ichika finds quite disturbing. It later turns into disgust when he begins to pursue her relentlessly, not hearing her countless refusal to do anything with him. Despite all this, Ichika thinks that Ryou isn’t necessarily a bad person.

Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episode 1 premiered on Amazon Prime in Japan a week before the episode’s scheduled airing on Japanese television. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 2 Release Date

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ Episode 2, titled ‘The Smell of Cologne,’ is set to release on April 12, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, UHB, MRT, GTV, GYT, and BS Fuji. Studio Nomad developed the series, with Shunsuke Saitou serving as the producer. Naomi Nakayama helmed the directorial team, while Yuuko Kakihara was the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Mariko Fujita designed the characters and led the animation team. ACE COLLECTION sang the opening theme “Monochrome City,” and Maruritoryuuga performed the ending theme “Rinaria.”

Where to Watch Koi to Yobu ni wa Season 1 Online?

The viewers can catch ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll on the same day they air in Japan. The episodes can also be watched on VRV. As mentioned above, Amazon Prime is streaming the series available in Japan.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 1, Ryou is introduced as a cold and distant individual who is very popular with women. One day, the self-proclaimed otaku Ichika saves his life by preventing him from falling down the stairs. She gives him her lunch before she leaves, believing that he is dizzy because he hasn’t eaten anything yet. When Ryou tells her that he is interested in her, she downright calls him creepy. However, it doesn’t have the effect she has hoped for. Instead, he seems to draw a certain sense of pleasure every time she insults him. Rio notices the significant changes in her brother and seems to be amused by the entire thing. But she warns her brother against hurting her best friend.

Ryou seems to be quite protective of Ichika. When a former flame insults Ichika, he stands up for her, calling the older woman out on her behavior. In episode 2, the rest of the supporting cast of the series might be introduced. Ryou’s best friend Masuda might also make his first appearance. He might react with disbelief after learning about Ryou’s one-sided crush on Ichika.

