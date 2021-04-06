Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ or ‘It’s Disgusting to Call This Love’ or simply ‘Koikimo’ is an age-gap romantic anime show. It follows two individuals, Ryou Amakusa, a good-looking womanizer in his late 20s, and Ichika Arima, a 17-year-old normal high school girl. They meet when Ichika saves Ryou by preventing him from falling down the stairs. She later learns that Ryou is the older brother of her best friend, Rio. Soon, Ryou becomes obsessed with her, repeatedly verbalizing his feelings for her. Although Ichika becomes clearly uncomfortable by all this, she realizes that Ryou is not necessarily a bad person.

The anime premiered on the streaming sites on March 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 3 Release Date

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episode 3, titled I’m Not Teasing You,’ is set to premiere on streaming sites on April 12, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, UHB, MRT, GTV, GYT, and BS Fuji. Studio Nomad developed the series, with Shunsuke Saitou serving as the producer. Naomi Nakayama helmed the directorial team, while Yuuko Kakihara was the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Mariko Fujita designed the characters and led the animation team. ACE COLLECTION sang the opening theme “Monochrome City,” and Maruritoryuuga performed the ending theme “Rinaria.”

Where to Watch Koi to Yobu ni wa Season 1 Online?

The viewers can catch ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The episodes can also be watched on VRV. Amazon Prime is streaming the series in Japan.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Ryo brings Ichika and two of their friends to her home to prepare cookies for their school’s upcoming cultural festival. When Ryou gets back home, the two other girls are instantly smitten by him, though Ichika can’t understand why. Later, Ryou meets up with his long-time friend and freelance photographer Masuda, who is stunned after hearing that Ryou, of all people, has developed a crush on a high-school student. But when he learns Ichika’s direct personality, he remarks that part of the attraction might be stemming from Ryou’s innate masochism, which has just started to surface.

Ryou and Masuda attend the festival, where Ryo arranges for her brother to spend some time with Ichika. As they walk around the school, Ichika struggles with her kimono and trips while climbing the stairs. This time, Ryou saves her. The episode ends as Ichika reminisces about Ryou’s cologne. In episode 3, Ichika might go to a karaoke club with her friends. She later might be offered a ride home by Ryou and Rio. A new male character might be introduced in the next episode, Kai Tamaru, a fellow student at Ichika and Rio’s school. He and Ichika might develop a connection over their shared love for a book series.

