Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ or ‘It’s Disgusting to Call This Love’ or simply ‘Koikimo’ is an age-gap romance anime show. It revolves around Ryou Amakusa, a good-looking womanizer in his late 20s, and Ichika Arima, a 17-year-old normal high school girl. They meet at a subway station when Ichika saves Ryou’s life by preventing him from falling down the stairs. Ryou later learns that she is the best friend of his sister Rio. It doesn’t take long for Ryou to become interested in her. He begins expressing his feelings to Ichika, much to her dismay.

The anime premiered on the streaming sites on March 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 4 Release Date

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episode 4, titled ‘On This Holy Night,’ is set to premiere on streaming sites on April 19, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week ahead of their official airing on Japanese TV channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, UHB, MRT, GTV, GYT, and BS Fuji. Studio Nomad developed the series, with Shunsuke Saitou serving as the producer. Naomi Nakayama helmed the directorial team, while Yuuko Kakihara was the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Mariko Fujita designed the characters and led the animation team. ACE COLLECTION sang the opening theme “Monochrome City,” and Maruritoryuuga performed the ending theme “Rinaria.”

Where to Watch Koi to Yobu ni wa Season 1 Online?

The viewers can catch ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The episodes can also be watched on VRV. Amazon Prime is streaming the series in Japan.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, a new character, Kai Tamaru, is introduced. He is a classmate of Rio and Ichika. He and Ichika connect over their shared love for the ‘Forward World’ series. Kai, who has collected all the volumes, promises to share them with her. While returning home from school, Ichika gets a call from Ryou. Upon learning that she is walking alone at night, Ryou comes to accompany her to her home. They come across Kai, and Ichika introduces him to Ryou. The following day, Kai asks Ichika if she and Ryou are dating. Deeply alarmed, Ichika discovers that Kai had seen her and Ryou on the festival day when Ryou saved her.

When she denies it and tells Kai about some of the things Ryou tells her, he replies that Ryou might be teasing her. Later, when she asks Ryou about it directly, he appears to be deeply hurt. Despite this, he visits her home when she falls ill to deliver some snacks and give her a notebook to help with her upcoming mathematics test. The episode ends as Ichika scores high on the test and doesn’t know how to react.

Episode 4 might focus on the Christmas celebration. Ichika might give a gift to Ryou to thank him for visiting her while she was sick. They later might have a party along with Rio.

