Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ or ‘It’s Disgusting to Call This Love’ or simply ‘Koikimo’ is an age-gap romance anime. It tells the story of the complex relationship between high-school student Ichika Arima and 20-something womanizer Ryou Amakusa. They meet when Ichika saves Ryou’s life by preventing him from falling down the stairs. Ryou becomes romantically interested in Ichika, much to her dismay. He discovers that she is the best friend of his sister, Rio. Although Ichika feels uncomfortable about the attention she receives from him, she does start to value his opinion. The anime premiered on the streaming sites on March 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 8 Release Date

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episode 8, titled ‘The Person I Love Is …,’ is set to premiere on streaming sites on May 17, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week before their official airing on Japanese TV channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, UHB, MRT, GTV, GYT, and BS Fuji. Studio Nomad developed the series, with Shunsuke Saitou serving as the producer. Naomi Nakayama helmed the directorial team, while Yuuko Kakihara was the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Mariko Fujita designed the characters and led the animation team. ACE COLLECTION sang the opening theme “Monochrome City,” and Maruritoryuuga performed the ending theme “Rinaria.”

Where to Watch Koi to Yobu ni wa Season 1 Online?

The viewers can catch ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The episodes can also be watched on VRV. Amazon Prime is streaming the series in Japan.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Tamaru enters a comic-book store looking to buy the latest volume of ‘Forward World’ and discovers that Ryou is there as well. Initially, he hides from the older man but later becomes exasperated by his own behavior. As he reaches for a copy of the book he wants, Ryou does as well. Their subsequent interaction is cold and full of insinuations. Ryou observes that the two of them seem to have similar tastes in several things: manga, food, and women. Tamaru agrees and leaves. On the other hand, Matsushima and Ichika meet also while buying ‘Forward World’ and get along like long-lost sisters. Later, Matsushima wonders if the nice girl she met today is the one on whom Ryou has a crush.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Ryou begins reminding Ichika every day that Valentine’s Day is that many days away. Ichika decides to give something to Ryou and asks Rio for help, but her friend declares that she won’t be able to help her this time. After leaving school, Ichika runs into Masuda, who advises her not to give Ryou any chocolate, explaining that Ryou received a piece of chocolate in his high school years that had hair in it. The incident apparently scarred him.

Still unsure about what to get Ryou, Ichika asks him to meet her before he heads to work. In episode 8, Matsushima will likely find out that her hunch was correct: that girl she met is indeed Ryou’s crush. Both Matsushima and Tamaru have gotten gifts for the ones they are interested in. A four-way confrontation seems inevitable, and Ichika might have to admit that she at least now cares about Ryou.

