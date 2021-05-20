Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mogusu, ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui’ or ‘It’s Disgusting to Call This Love’ or simply ‘Koikimo’ is an age-gap romance anime. The story begins as high-school student Ichika Arima saves the life of 20-something womanizer Ryou Amakusa by preventing him from falling down the stairs. Realizing how different Ichika is from the women he generally dates, Ryou develops a genuine crush on her, despite the considerable age difference. As for Ichika, she is extremely irritated by Ryou’s attention, but as time progresses, she starts to value his opinion. The anime premiered on the streaming sites on March 29, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 9 Release Date

‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episode 9, titled ‘My Answer,’ is set to premiere on streaming sites on May 24, 2021. The episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week before their official airing on Japanese TV channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, UHB, MRT, GTV, GYT, and BS Fuji. Studio Nomad developed the series, with Shunsuke Saitou serving as the producer. Naomi Nakayama helmed the directorial team, while Yuuko Kakihara was the primary scriptwriter. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Mariko Fujita designed the characters and led the animation team. ACE COLLECTION sang the opening theme “Monochrome City,” and Maruritoryuuga performed the ending theme “Rinaria.”

Where to Watch Koi to Yobu ni wa Season 1 Online?

The viewers can catch ‘Koi to Yobu ni wa’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The episodes can also be watched on VRV. Amazon Prime is streaming the series in Japan.

Koi to Yobu ni wa Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, it’s Valentine’s Day, and everyone seems to have plans. Failing to figure out what she can give to Ryou, Ichika hugs him, which of course, makes him utterly happy. Ichika later gives boxes of chocolate to Rio and other friends. When she gives a box to Tamaru, he asks her out and tells her that he will wait for her answer. Meanwhile, Matsushima discovers that Ryou doesn’t accept chocolate. She plans to buy something else for him but becomes so busy with her work that she completely forgets about it. Later, she runs into Ryou while returning home. Much to her surprise and joy, he accepts the chocolate.

At school, Rio tries to confront Tamaru about what he said to Ichika, but he makes it clear that it is none of Rio’s business and calls her a busybody. Later, Ichika realizes that she can’t go out with Tamaru because whenever she thinks of love, Ryou comes to her mind. In episode 9, Ichika will likely tell Tamaru how she truly feels. Elsewhere, Matsushima might confess to Ryou.

