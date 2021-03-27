Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime series. It revolves around a yet-to-be-named protagonist (fandom calls her “Kumoko”) who gets reincarnated in a parallel world as a dungeon spider. She soon discovers that this new world functions like a video game. To survive, she must level up, and to level up, she must kill. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 13 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 13, titled ‘Yay, The Outside, I’m Free?’, is set to premiere on April 2, 2021. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme.”

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions of the episodes started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 13 Spoilers

In episode 12, Kumoko’s battle with the earth dragon Araba continues. She quickly learns that her opponent can breathe fire and use magic. At one point, she manages to trap him in her waves, but he bursts out and gains new skills. As the battle stretches on, both acquire new skills, but Kumoko realizes that she is gradually losing the fight. In desperation, she casts Annihilating Evil Eye. Although it costs her two eyes, she ultimately wins the fight because of it.

Fifteen years later, Demon Lord Ariel speaks about earth dragons to Balto and mentions that she has always found them decent. Meanwhile, Schlain continues to struggle with the grief of losing his brother. Hugo and Sophia prepare to attack the Kingdom of Analeit. The episode ends as Kumoko seemingly leaves the Great Elroe Labyrinth. In episode 13, Kumoko might have to fight her mother, who is a Queen Taratect.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime of All Time