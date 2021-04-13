Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime show that revolves around a protagonist (fandom named her “Kumoko”) who is reincarnated in an alternate world as a dungeon spider. She soon realizes that this new world functions like a video game. If someone wants to survive, they have to level up, and to level up, they must kill other beings. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 14 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 14, titled ‘You’re Rebelling? I’m, Self-Deprecating,’ is set to premiere on April 16, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. The first 12 episodes have Riko Azuna’s “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as the opening theme and Aoi Yūki’s “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme” as the ending theme. The other 12 episodes have Konomi Suzuki’s “Bursty Greedy Spider” as the opening theme and Watashi / Kumoko’s (Aoi Yuuki) “Genjitsu Totsugeki Hierarchy” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions of the episodes started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 14 Spoilers

In episode 13, Kumoko finally gets out of the Great Elroe Labyrinth and discovers that a great fortification surrounds it. Soldiers soon start shooting arrows at her. She easily breaks through the fortification, killing many of the soldiers. Later, she feels a mild urge to return to the dungeon and realizes that her mother, the Queen Taratect of the Labyrinth, is trying to compel her. However, she discovers that she can ignore the command.

In the present time, Schlain and his family are visited by the elven chief, Potimas, and Filimøs. Potimas warns the humans about the current Demon Lord, revealing that she is much more powerful than any of her predecessors. He also warns Schlain, in particular, about the leader of The Word of God religion, Pontiff Dustin LXI. Meanwhile, it is revealed that Hugo has kidnapped Katia and Sue, and Cylis, Schlain and Sue’s brother, seems to be working with Hugo.

In the past, Kumoko defeats and devours the siblings whom her mother has sent after her. She then sends her parallel minds to invade her mother’s mind through their psychic link. Episode 14 might focus on the impending fight between Kumoko and her mother. Schlain might fall prey to Hugo and Sophia’s schemes.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime of All Time