Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime show that revolves around a yet-to-be-named protagonist (fandom named her “Kumoko”), who is reincarnated in another world as a dungeon spider. She realizes that if she wants to survive in this new world, she has to kill. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 16 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 16, titled ‘Am I Getting, Ahead of Myself?’, is set to premiere on April 30, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. The first 12 episodes have Riko Azuna’s “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as the opening theme and Aoi Yūki’s “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme” as the ending theme. The other 12 episodes have Konomi Suzuki’s “Bursty Greedy Spider” as the opening theme and Watashi / Kumoko’s (Aoi Yuuki) “Genjitsu Totsugeki Hierarchy” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions of the episodes started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 16 Spoilers

In episode 15, Kumoko’s parallel minds are confused by Queen Taratect’s apparent docility despite their constant attacks. They soon discover that their access to their own body has been cut off, and the mother spider herself is heading out to hunt Kumoko. Once outside, the Queen Taratect leaves utter destruction on her trail. When she realizes what is happening, the only thing Kumoko can do is run. Right when she is about to be killed, she transports herself back into the labyrinth.

She discovers that the Queen Taratect was expecting this and has left countless Arch Taratects and a mysterious puppet spider behind to kill her. As always, Kumoko refuses to give up and fight against the overwhelming odds. She ultimately triumphs and consumes the Arch Taratects during her next meal. In the present time, Shun and his party decide to travel through the labyrinth to get to the elven village. In episode 16, Kumoko might learn the secrets of the puppet spiders. Shun might discover what has happened to his old friend Sasajima. The Demon Lord might attack the elven village with full force.

