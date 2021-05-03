Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime show. It tells the story of a yet-to-be-named protagonist (fandom named her “Kumoko”), who is reincarnated in an alternate world along with several others when disaster strikes the classroom that she’s in. Reborn as a dungeon spider, she quickly figures out the new world’s rules, which functions like a video game. If Kumoko wants to survive, she has to level up, and to level up, she has to kill. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 17 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 17, titled ‘What Am I, Doing?’, is set to premiere on May 7, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. The first 12 episodes have Riko Azuna’s “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as the opening theme and Aoi Yūki’s “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme” as the ending theme. The other 12 episodes have Konomi Suzuki’s “Bursty Greedy Spider” as the opening theme and Watashi / Kumoko’s (Aoi Yuuki) “Genjitsu Totsugeki Hierarchy” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 17 Spoilers

In episode 16, Kumoko learns from the Administrator that due to her latest evolution, she now belongs to the race Zana Horowa, which effectively makes her an immortal. This is when D calls her again and congratulates her for being the first entity to evolve into Zana Horowa and acquiring immortality. D then shares with her that Komoko and others in the class died because a hero and demon lord launched an attack against D. She goes on to reveal that many of the others have been reincarnated as humans.

15 years later, Shun and his party enlist the service of Basgath to lead them through the Great Elroe Labyrinth. Fei gains the ability to transform into a human. With a unit of Hugo’s Imperial army being stationed at the main entrance of the labyrinth, Bagath leads Shun and others to an entry point located under the ocean. As they swim their way there, they get attacked by a water dragon, and Fei and Shun save each other.

In the past, Kumoko meets a water dragon while out fishing and easily kills it. She then transports back into the labyrinth and drowns the Puppet Teratect. As she celebrates her victory, she gets attacked by Demon Lord Ariel, who slices her up in pieces. In episode 17, Ariel might request Kumoko to stop attacking Queen Taratect, but neither will likely understand because of a language barrier. Ultimately, Ariel might decide that Kumoko is too dangerous and try to kill her. Ever the survivor, Kumoko might save herself and later even kill Queen Taratect.

