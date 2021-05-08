Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime show that follows a yet-to-be-identified protagonist (fandom named her “Kumoko”), who gets reincarnated into an alternate world as a dungeon spider. Elsewhere, many of the others in Kumoko’s class have also reincarnated, some even as humans. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 18 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 18, titled ‘You Guys Are Kind of Awful, Huh?’, is set to premiere on May 14, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. The first 12 episodes have Riko Azuna’s “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as the opening theme and Aoi Yūki’s “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme” as the ending theme. The other 12 episodes have Konomi Suzuki’s “Bursty Greedy Spider” as the opening theme and Watashi / Kumoko’s (Aoi Yuuki) “Genjitsu Totsugeki Hierarchy” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 18 Spoilers

In episode 17, in the present, Balto reports to Ariel that the 4th, 8th, and 10th Corps are ready to be deployed. When Balto admits that he is worried as their forces will pass through the Queen Taratect territory, Ariel assures him that all spider monsters are her offspring, and they obey her. However, she then adds that she remembers one who wasn’t particularly obedient.

Meanwhile, Schlain and his party make their way through the labyrinth. They defeat an earth dragon together, and all of them earn the title of dragon slayer. The adventurers meet the Nightmare Vestige, the future offspring of Kumoko, who reveal that they know of the reincarnations. When Schlain tries to question them further, they depart, declaring that the world’s end is nearing. Eventually, Fei transforms into her dragon form, and the other adventurers leave the labyrinth on her back.

In the past, Kumoko realizes that she needs to ensure that she doesn’t get obliterated in her next encounter with the Demon Lord. On the other hand, Ariel realizes how dangerous Kumoko is when her own mind is invaded by one of Kumoko’s parallel minds and vows to destroy her main body. In episode 18, Kumoko will likely kill Queen Taratect. Schlain might find out that they have been protected during their journey by an external force.

