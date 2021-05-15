Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is a fantasy isekai anime. It revolves around a yet-to-be-named protagonist who gets reincarnated on an alternate planet as a dungeon spider. She soon learns that this new world functions like a video game. If she wants to survive, she has to level up, and to level up, she has to kill. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 19 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 19, titled ‘I Guess, This Is a Class Reunion?’, is set to premiere on May 21, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. The first 12 episodes have Riko Azuna’s “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as the opening theme and Aoi Yūki’s “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme” as the ending theme. The other 12 episodes have Konomi Suzuki’s “Bursty Greedy Spider” as the opening theme and Watashi / Kumoko’s (Aoi Yuuki) “Genjitsu Totsugeki Hierarchy” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 19 Spoilers

In episode 18, in the past, Kumoko recreates her body and travels inland and eventually makes a nest in Keren County, where vampire Sophia, the reincarnation of Negishi Shouko, is growing up. Kumoko protects Sophia by killing a group of elven intruders. Soon, the news spreads that the Nightmare of Great Elroe Labyrinth has appeared in Keren County, and both Potimas Harrifenas, the leader of the elves, and Dustin LXI, the head of the Word of God, hear about it. At present, Shun and his group reach Sariella.

In the past, in Keren County, the predominant religion worships a goddess and considers spiders to be sacred. Dustin is aware both his and the goddess religion worship the same deity but is resolute to decimate the latter. One day, a frail-looking woman shows up in front of Kumoko’s nest with her sick child, asking for her help. Kumoko heals them both. The following day, she wakes up to find a massive line of desperate people begging for her help. In episode 18, a reunion of some of the reincarnated souls might happen in the present. Shun will likely discover what his best friend Kyouya has become. The true identity of White might be revealed.

Read More: Anime Like Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?