Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is a fantasy isekai anime. It tells the story of a yet-to-be-named protagonist (Kumoko), who reincarnates in an alternate world as a dungeon spider and discovers that the new world functions like a roleplaying game. If she wants to survive, she has to level up; and to level up, she has to kill. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 21 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 21, titled ‘So I’m Not in This One, Am I?’, is set to premiere on June 4, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. The first 12 episodes have Riko Azuna’s “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as the opening theme and Aoi Yūki’s “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme” as the ending theme. The other 12 episodes have Konomi Suzuki’s “Bursty Greedy Spider” as the opening theme and Watashi / Kumoko’s (Aoi Yuuki) “Genjitsu Totsugeki Hierarchy” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 21 Spoilers

In episode 20, in the past, Kumoko continues to stay in Keren County. An envoy from the Ohts Kingdom arrives and reveals that they want to take Kumoko to Ohts. Guliedistodiez appears before Kumoko and requests her to stop attacking Ariel. Initially confused, Kumoko realizes that he is talking about one of her parallel brains. She admits that she has no way to contact the parallel brain. Guliedistodiez then asks her not to get involved in human affairs. Kumoko downright refuses this one and explains that she knows that the world is heading toward its doom, and she must do something to stop it.

After Guliedistodiez leaves, men from the Ohts envoy try to attack her. She kills them all, triggering a war. Sophia’s father learns that the allied army of Ohts, Renxandt Empire, and the Holy Kingdom of Alleius are marching towards their nation. In the present, Hugo leads a massive army toward the Elf’s Village. Filimøs reminiscences about her past and wonders whether her decision to bring all her former students to the village by any means necessary was a correct one. In episode 21, with Hugo’s help, Sophia might gain entry to the Elf’s Village. When her objective is completed, she will likely discard Hugo.

Read More: Anime Like Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?