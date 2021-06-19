Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is a fantasy isekai TV anime. The story follows a nameless protagonist, whom the fandom named Kumoko, as she is reborn in an alternate world as a dungeon spider. She soon learns that this new world is like a roleplaying game. If she wants to survive, she has to level up; and to level up, she must kill. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 24 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 24, titled ‘So I’m Still a Spider, So What?’, is set to premiere on June 25, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. The first 12 episodes have Riko Azuna’s “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as the opening theme and Aoi Yūki’s “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme” as the ending theme. The other 12 episodes have Konomi Suzuki’s “Bursty Greedy Spider” as the opening theme and Watashi / Kumoko’s (Aoi Yuuki) “Genjitsu Totsugeki Hierarchy” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 24 Spoilers

In episode 23, Potimas has figured out that the demons are using Hugo and the imperial army to cloak their own attacks and orders all units to be deployed. Shun fights Hugo and easily defeats him but discovers that he is no match for Sophia. But he lets his pride consume him and tries to fight on with the help of his friends until Feirune offers to surrender if Sophia spares their lives. Finally understanding his folly, Shun can only berate himself. But still, he knows that he can’t flee and must try his best to get past Sophia.

This is when Wrath arrives. Shun and Katia immediately realize who he is: their old friend Kyouya Sasajima. When the elves arrive to tell Shun that he is needed to fight the Demon Lord, Wrath declares that he can’t let Shun leave. The elves then introduce the mechanized Gloria Units into the battle. In the post-credits scene, Ariel and White arrive at the elven village. In episode 24, Ariel might face off against her creator. Shun might learn who White truly is. White might send Shun and other reincarnations into a pocket dimension to prevent them from suffering the same fate as the elves.

Read More: Anime Like Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?