Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is an isekai fantasy anime that has quickly become popular worldwide due to its unorthodox protagonist, who gets reborn in a parallel world as a dungeon spider. She discovers that her new world functions like a video game, and she has to kill other living beings if she wants to level up. The fans of the franchise have given her the nickname “Kumoko.” The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 9 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 9, titled ‘I Can’t Speak, Isekai?’, is set to premiere on March 5, 2021. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. Riko Azuna performed the opening theme for the show, “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way.” Aoi Yūki sang the ending theme track, “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme.”

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 9 Spoilers

The first part of episode 8 takes the story back to Japan, with the entire class out on an excursion at a park. Shunsuke (Schlain) spends time with his friends Kanata (Katia) and Kyouya until Kengo (Hugo) asks them to participate in a soccer match. Later, as he returns with snacks for himself and his friends, he notices that Mirai Shinohara (Feirune) and her clique bullying Hiiro Wakaba. Shun puts a stop to that by making the bullies aware that he is there.

It is heavily implied in this episode that Hiiro Wakaba is Kumoko. In the alternate world, Schlain asks Filimøs if Kyouya is alive. She replies that he is, but she can’t tell Schlain and Katia where he is.

In the dungeon, Kumoko faces her toughest challenge yet, a high-ranking fire dragon. Although it is severely injured from a battle it recently fought, the dragon is still powerful enough to make Kumoko’s statistics look insignificant in comparison. During their fight, it meticulously destroys all the places Komoko can jump to evade his flames. The episode ends as it successfully traps Kumoko on a small protruding rock surrounded by lava. In episode 9, the outcome of Kumoko’s battle with the dragon might be revealed.

