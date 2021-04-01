The anime adaptation of a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa, ‘Mars Red’ is a historical horror series. The story is set in 1923. As one of the victors of the Great War, Japan experiences unprecedented prosperity. The world has been aware of the existence of vampires for a long time. However, when an alarming number of people start to get turned, the Japanese government orders Code Zero, a special forces unit, to deal with the situation. Now, with the help of the S-class vampire Deffrot, Code Zero launches an investigation to discover the truth behind the sudden increase of vampiric transformations.

On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 2 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 2, titled ‘Till Death Do Us Part,’ is set to release on April 13, 2021, on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 1, Major Yoshinobu Maeda arrives in Tokyo and is immediately taken to Tsukishima Island by Shuutarou Kurusu under Lieutenant-General Sounosuke Nakajima’s orders. Kurusu takes Maeda to a secured bunker deep underground and introduces him to Misaki, a stage actress whose mind seems to be perpetually trapped in the moment of her transformation. She manages to escape the bunker and stroll around the city all through the night.

In the morning, Misaki meets Maeda one last time before stepping into the sunlight and getting incinerated. The episode ends as Lieutenant General Nakajima makes Maeda a colonel and puts him in charge of the Code Zero unit. In episode 2, Deffrot might begin collaborating with Code Zero to find the upper-level vampire responsible for the sudden increase. Kurusu might become infected after being bitten while he is on duty.

