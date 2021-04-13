Based on a stage reading play written by Bun-O Fujisawa, ‘Mars Red’ is a historical horror anime series. There is also a manga serialization that started publishing in January 2020. The story begins in 1923. Japan has entered an age of unprecedented prosperity following World War I. Vampires have been secretly living among humanity for a while. When their number suddenly starts to rise, the Japanese government set up Code Zero, a military unit predominately made up of vampires, as part of the Kongo Iron Soldier Plan to deal with the issue. They put Colonel Yoshinobu Maeda, a veteran of fighting vampires, in charge of the unit.

On March 29, 2021, Funimation premiered the English subbed and dubbed versions of episode 1, a full week ahead of the Japanese broadcast. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Mars Red.’

Mars Red Episode 3 Release Date

‘Mars Red’ episode 3, titled ‘His Dream,’ is set to release on April 20, 2021, on ytv, Tokyo MX, Chūkyō TV, and CS Family Gekijo. To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Yomiuri-TV Enterprise LTD developed ‘Mars Red’ In collaboration with Funimation. Studio Signal.MD created the animation, with Kouhei Hatano and Shinya Sadamitsu serving as directors and Junichi Fujisaku as the main scriptwriter. Kemuri Karakara originally designed the characters. Yukari Takeuchi subsequently adapted Karakara’s works. Toshiyuki Muranaka composed the music. Wagakki Band sang the opening theme “Seimei no Aria,” while Hyde sang the ending theme “ON MY OWN.”

Where to Watch Mars Red season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Mars Red’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Mars Red Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, the audience, along with Maeda, is introduced to Code Zero members: Shuutarou Kurusu, Takeuchi, Suwa, and Tokuichi Yamagami. The unit goes after the prospective vampires in the Kayabacho area of Tokyo. It is revealed that a vampire couple has recently moved there. Aoi Shirase, a childhood friend of Kurusu, now works for the tabloid newspaper Nitto News. Her editor sends her out to find out how Misaki, the actress who was turned into a vampire in the first episode, eloped. It is then that she meets Deffrot.

Meanwhile, with Shinnosuke Tenmaya’s help, Maeda tracks down the vampire couple. Suwa kills the male, and Maeda kills the female, but not before she bites Moriyama. As he begins turning, Maeda drives his sword through him. in episode 3, Deffrot might begin helping the unit. Aoi might learn the truth about Kurusu. Misaki might continue to haunt Maeda’s dreams.

