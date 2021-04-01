Created by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a sports anime series about boxing. Its first season was released in 2018 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of writer Asao Takamori and illustrator Tetsuya Chiba’s renowned manga series ‘Ashita no Joe.’ Set in a futuristic Japan where economic disparity has pushed the disenfranchised to a slum in the outskirts of a town, while the wealthy and the affluent live in the city proper. Megalo Boxing, a mechanized version of the ancient sport in which the fighters wear metal frames to augment their performances, has emerged as one of the most popular forms of entertainment. The protagonist, Joe or Junk Dog, immediately garners widespread attention when he starts fighting without any metal gear.

Season 1 aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Since its premiere, the show has received mostly positive reviews for its retro-style animation, engrossing storyline, and lively characters with believable motives behind their actions. If you are wondering when ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 will premiere, here is what we know.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 1, titled ‘Apparitions hum the requiem,’ is set to release on April 4, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. You Moriyama served as the director, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, both Joe and Yuuri fight without any gear in the final round of Megalonia. A year after this, Yuuri is shown to be a wheelchair user. Nanbu sets up a new gym and names it Gym Nowhere. It is revealed that Joe has vacated his title. Yukiko announces that another Megalonia will begin. She and Yuuri seem to have parted ways for good. At the party marking the inauguration of Nanbu’s gym, everyone from the slum gathers and has a great time. It is revealed through the ending title card that Joe won against Yuuri.

Season 2 premiere might depict events seven years after what happened in the season 1 finale. Joe might now be a traveling boxer fighting at the local and underground levels under a new moniker, Nomad. He might have started using metal gear again in his fights to conceal his identity. The events of the seven intermediate years might be depicted through flashback scenes. The episode might also show that Joe has become dependent on prescribed drugs to deal with the physical and emotional pain. He might consider his return to the ring as a way of seeking redemptions for things he did during those seven years.

Read More: Megalo Box Ending, Explained