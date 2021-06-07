Developed by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a sports drama TV anime. The story takes place in a dystopian future where the economic disparity between the rich and poor has only extended. One of the sources of entertainment in this period is Megalo boxing, which allows fighters the use of specially-built metal frames that can augment their strength. The protagonist is Joe, who gains fame for fighting without gear and eventually winning the inaugural Megalonia tournament. Season 2 finds him traveling across the country, taking part in underground fights under a new name, Nomad. Season 1 aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 11 is set to release on June 13, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. You Moriyama served as the primary director of the series, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, the world of megalo boxing is buzzing with the news of Mac challenging Joe. Santa visits Joe to ask him for an exclusive interview when the former makes a decision about it. Yukiko meets Shirato’s board members, and their reaction to her proposal to part ways with ROSCO is as mutinous as she thought it would be. One of Mikio’s former students, who now works for ROSCO visits him to ask him to retract the article he published. Meanwhile, while visiting Liu, Joe runs into Mac and his family and realizes how similar the other man is to Chief.

Joe eventually receives the formal offer for a fight. Liu does his best to convince Yuuri to help Joe. Aragaki and Joe visit Fujimaki’s gym to ask Sachio to join them, but there is still a lot of anger left in the young man. At Fujimaki’s suggestion, Sachio and Joe decide to settle it in the ring. While Joe easily defeats Sachio, the youth breaks down in Joe’s arms. The episode ends as Joe starts having a seizure and loses consciousness. In episode 11, the Team Nowhere will likely learn the violent and troubled road that Joe traveled before returning to them. Mac’s condition might worsen, posing serious concerns for his family. Disregarding the warnings, Mikio might not retract his article.

Read More: Best Sports Anime of All Time