Created by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a sports drama TV anime. Set in the not-so-distant future, when boxers wear special metal gear to augment their abilities, the story revolves around Joe, who gains fame for fighting without gear and eventually winning the inaugural Megalonia tournament. By the start of season 2, he has become a traveling fighter active in the underground circuit under a new moniker, “Nomad.” Season 1 aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 12 is set to release on June 20, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. You Moriyama served as the primary director of the series, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

Episode 11 begins with a flashback. Chief asks Joe why he uses metal gear as Nomad, making the former champion explain that he didn’t create Gearless Joe on his own, so he started using the gear while fighting as someone else. Chief reflects that Joe is opposite of him, revealing that he wears his gear to carry his son Carlo into every fight. in the present time, Aragaki, Sachio, and others learn about Joe’s past addiction to painkillers.

A Shirato scientist visits Mac’s wife, Maya, to ask her about the side effects of the implant, but she claims that there aren’t any. Joe gathers everyone in the Team Nowhere and candidly speaks about his experience after leaving them all those years ago. He asks everyone’s opinion on whether he should accept Mac’s challenge. He also asserts that this would be his final fight either way. Most members of the Team Nowhere agree that he should consent to the one last match. Soon, Yuuri arrives there as well, having promised Liu that he would help his former rival. Joe reveals that he will wear Chief’s gear in the match against Mac

After one of his episodes, Mac learns from Maya that she agreed to let Sakuma use him as a test subject in exchange for the transplant operation for their son, Miguel. Mac goes to confront Sakuma, who reminds him that if Maya hadn’t made the decision, Miguel wouldn’t be alive. In episode 12, Yukiko might reach out to Team Nowhere and tell them about what she has discovered about Mac and Sakuma. Mac’s condition might worsen, threatening the wellbeing of his wife and son.

