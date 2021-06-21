Created by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a sports drama TV anime. The story takes place in Japan in the near future. The disparity between the rich and poor of the world has further widened. A new version of boxing, called megalo boxing, has become the prevalent sport in the world, in which fighters are allowed to wear metal gear to augment their strength. In season1, the protagonist, Joe, garners popularity for fighting without gear and even winning the inaugural Megalonia tournament. The beginning of the second season finds him traveling from town to town, taking part in underground fights under a new nickname, “Nomad.” Season 1 aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 13 is set to release on June 27, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. It will be the final episode of the season. You Moriyama served as the primary director of the series, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers

In episode 12, Mac’s voice-over recites the bedtime story of the nomad and the hummingbird that he reads to Miguel while Miguel simultaneously reads the story. Mac gets so drunk that he passes out in an alley. Meanwhile, Joe prepares for the upcoming fight, and his relationship with Sachio seems to have improved significantly. The latter works on Chief’s gear with Abuhachi and Oicho to make it lighter.

Two police officers find Mac inebriated in his car, and one of them turns out to be his former partner. As he spends time with them, Mac recalls his life — from being forced to quit megalo boxing to meeting Maya to joining the police force to Miguel’s birth and diagnosis to nearly dying while trying to save those children to waking up and making a recovery.

Mac subsequently goes back home, and he and Maya apologize to each other. He later visits Sakuma to tell him that they are done after the fight with Joe. The episode ends as the two fighters walk out on the matchday. In episode 13, both Joe and Mac will compete in the final fight of their careers. Maya might have reached out to Yukiko, who will probably confront Sakuma.

