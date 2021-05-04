Developed by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a sports drama anime. Set in Japan in a not-so-distant future, the story revolves around the eponymous sport, in which the fighters wear metal frames that augment their power immensely. However, the protagonist, Joe, garners fame because he chooses to fight without any gear, acquiring the moniker “Gearless Joe” in the process. Season 1 of the series ends with Joe winning the Megalonia tournament. Season 2, which takes place several years later, finds Joe traveling across the country and fighting in local venues under a new moniker, “Nomad.”

Season 1 aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 6 is set to release on May 9, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. You Moriyama served as the primary director of the series, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The narrative of episode 5 shifts back and forth between the present and 5 years earlier. In the past, Gym Nowhere opens with Joe and Sachio serving as a pair of instructors. In the present time, Joe finds the gym in complete ruin. He meets Abuhachi and learns that the gym was destroyed in a typhoon. He also finds out that Oicho now works for Abuhachi. When he asks Oicho how everyone is, the latter answers that they are all fine but no thanks to Joe. The way Joe is treated by everyone he meets from his past, it is clear that they felt betrayed when he left.

That night, Sachio comes and beats Joe up, demanding him to leave. The following morning, Aragaki shows up. Although he doesn’t hide his contempt for Joe, he tells Joe where all the children are now. From him, Joe learns that Sachio is now a Megalo boxer. Joe subsequently visits the gym where Sachio is fighting and watches the younger man get thrashed. Joe tries to approach him but is rebuffed again.

In the past, Nanbu is diagnosed with cancer. Joe decides to accept Liu’s challenge for an exhibition match, hoping to use the money for Nanbu’s treatment. This causes a rift between Joe and Sachio, as the latter wants him at Nanbu’s bedside. In the present time, Joe digs out the gym’s signboard. In episode 6, Joe might begin rebuilding the gym. How Nanbu’s death is tied to Joe’s departure will likely be revealed in the next episode. Yuuri and Liu might learn that Joe is back and reach out.

