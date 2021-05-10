Developed by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a sports drama anime. The story takes place in a futuristic Japan where economic inequality between the rich and poor has become even more evident. The greatest source of entertainment for the people in this era is megalo boxing, in which fighters wear metallic frames to augment their strength. In ‘Megalo Boxing’ season 1, the protagonist, Joe, garners popularity for fighting without any gear. In season 2, he becomes a traveling fighter, taking part in local fights under the moniker “Nomad.”

Season 1 aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 7 is set to release on May 16, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. You Moriyama served as the primary director of the series, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Joe spots Bonjiri watching him and helps him start his scooter. As Bonjiri leaves, a flyer for his Chinese restaurant falls off. Meanwhile, Sachio gets into an argument with two goons after one of them grabs Oicho’s hand. He later attacks them with a broken bottle, injuring one of them.

Repercussion comes later. The goons trash the restaurant and take the deeds to the shop. Initially, Sachio is supposed to fight to get the deeds back. But Joe speaks to Fujimaki and convinces him to replace Sachio with him. The narrative in the episode shifts back and forth between the past and present and shows Joe’s defeat against Liu. He refused to concede the match then, realizing that all the promises he had made to himself and others had amounted to nothing. In the present time, he throws the fight to get the deeds.

It is later revealed that Sachio told him to leave at Nanbu’s funeral. In episode 7, Santa might write a story about Joe, through which Yuuri and Liu might learn that Joe is back. This might eventually lead to a rematch between Joe and Liu.

