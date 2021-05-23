Developed by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a sports drama anime. The story takes place in a dystopic future where economic disparity has only increased between the rich and poor. The greatest source of entertainment in this age is megalo boxing, which allows the fighters to wear metal frames to augment their strength. The protagonist of the anime is Joe, who gains fame for not wearing any gear and eventually wins the inaugural Megalonia tournament in season 1. However, at the start of season 2, he has become a traveling fighter taking part in underground fights under the moniker “Nomad.”

Season 1 aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 9 is set to release on May 30, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. You Moriyama served as the primary director of the series, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Joe spots certain mannerisms in Mac that remind him of Chief. The bout between Mac and Liu begins. The former wins the 1st round. However, as Joe figures it out, Liu used round 1 to understand what kind of a fighter his opponent is. He goes on the offensive in the 2nd round and knocks Mac down. In the 3rd round, Liu knocks Mac down again. However, something triggers in Mac’s brain because of the implant, and he suddenly becomes superhumanly fast and strong and starts to beat up Liu so thoroughly that the champion’s corner is forced to throw in the towel.

Afterward, Liu is hospitalized. Yuuri blames himself and his unfulfilled ambition for what has happened. Meanwhile, it is revealed that Mac has these episodes during which he forgets who or where he is and starts acting on pure instincts. Mac’s wife tries to talk to Sakuma about this, who assures her it’s just stress. Before the match, Mikio told Yukiko that he has found that the implant inside Mac’s brain is defective.

As her company decides to mass-produce the implant, Yukiko asks one of her scientists to look into Mikio’s findings. In episode 9, Mac’s behavior will likely become even more erratic. It will likely be revealed that Sakuma always knew that this was possible and still proceeded to place the implant in Mac’s brain.

