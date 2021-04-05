‘Moriarty the Patriot’ or ‘Yuukoku no Moriarty’ is not the first anime inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s brilliant creation. Over the years, the industry has churned out gems like ‘Sherlock Hound,’ ‘Holmes Of Kyoto,’ ‘Detective Conan/Case Closed,’ and ‘Case File Nº221: Kabukicho.’ What sets ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ apart is not just that it shifts the mantle of the protagonist from Sherlock to his greatest nemesis, Moriarty, but that it also rigorously depicts certain issues that plagued the contemporary society, including, class divide and the effects of colonialism, towards which Doyle works only make vague hints.

The anime has been developed from a manga series written by Ryōsuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi. Season 1 aired between October 11, 2020, and December 20, 2020. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the show’s upcoming episode.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

Moriarty the Patriot season 2 episode 2, titled ‘A Scandal in the British Empire Act 2,’ is set to release on April 11, 2021. 24 episodes were developed as part of a split-cour anime. The first part has 11 episodes, and the second part, which is currently on air, has 13 episodes. Studio Production I.G developed the series, with Fumi Morihiro serving as the producer. Kazuya Nomura helmed the production as the main director, and Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Asami Tachibana composed the music, while Tooru Ookubo designed the characters and served as the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka sang the opening theme, “TWISTED HEARTS,” and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION performed the ending theme, “OMEGA.”

Where to Stream Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Moriarty the Patriot’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab. In Southeast and South Asia, viewers can watch season 2 episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube Channel. The episodes of the current season are also streaming on Netflix Japan.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the season 2 premiere, Mycroft Holmes makes his first appearance and warns his younger brother of women’s influence. The episode is a loose adaptation of Doyle’s short story ‘A Scandal in Bohemia.’ Mycroft meets with Albert Moriarty and orders him to get back certain sensitive documents that Irene Adler stole and kill her afterward.

Moriarty is intrigued about exactly what kind of papers Adler stole. Holmes is approached by a man claiming to be the King Wilhelm of Bohemia, who asks Holmes to retrieve a photo of him and Adler. It is later revealed that it was Adler herself that approached Holmes dressed as Wilhelm. Her real motive to do so, as Moriarty figures out, is to protect herself from the oncoming assassination attempts by the government. The episode ends as Adler finds a letter in her jacket from Moriarty. In episode 2, Moriarty might help Adler to escape from the clutches of the British government. Adler and Homes might grow close, despite each trying to fool the other. The real the King Wilhelm of Bohemia might make an appearance in the next episode.

Read More: Best Action Romance Anime of All Time