Developed from a Japanese light novel series written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is an isekai fantasy anime series with certain mature themes. It revolves around an unnamed Japanese NEET who reincarnates in an alternate world as Rudeus Greyrat, the son of two adventurers. In this new magical world, the protagonist finds a sense of purpose. The anime premiered on January 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 10 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ Episode 10, titled ‘The Value of a Life and the First Job,’ is set to release on March 15, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Studio Bind produced the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. Yuiko Ōhara performed both the opening and ending theme tracks, “The Traveler’s Song” and “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and iQIYI. ‘Mushoku Tensei’ also used to stream on Bilibili, but the Chinese video-sharing site has temporarily suspended the anime due to what they refer to as morally questionable content. On February 14, 2021, Funimation began airing the English dubbed versions of the episodes.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Rudeus appears as his past self in a strange foggy realm and meets an elusive entity who introduces himself as the Human-God. This entity explains that Rudeus is dreaming and tells him to depend on the man who has saved him and help him in turn. He wakes up to find that he and Eris have been transported to the Demon Continent. They meet their savior, Ruijerd Superdia of the infamous Supard race, who guides them to a nearby village.

The village is revealed to be Roxy’s home. Later in the night, Rudeus learns from Ruijerd how his race garnered such infamy. They were part of the Demon-God Laplace’s army during his war against humanity. Laplace gave the Supard tribe cursed spears that eventually corrupted them and turned them against each other. The spear that Ruijerd now carries originally belonged to his son, whose death freed him from the curse. Rudeus promises Ruijerd that he will help him free his tribe from the infamy. The episode ends as Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd leave Roxy’s village to continue their journey. In episode 10, Rudeus might have to work to earn enough money so they can reach the human realm.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime of All Time