Based on a Japanese light novel series written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is an isekai fantasy anime that has garnered rave reviews from both critics and fans for its complex characters, plot development, and stunning animation. It revolves around an unnamed Japanese NEET, who is reincarnated in an alternate world as the son of two adventurers. Named Rudeus by his parents, he decides to live a purposeful life this time around. The anime premiered on January 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 11 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ Episode 11, titled ‘Children and Warriors,’ is set to release on March 22, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. The episode will be the mid-season finale for the split-cour inaugural season of the anime. Studio Bind produced the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. Yuiko Ōhara performed both the opening and ending theme tracks, “The Traveler’s Song” and “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and iQIYI. ‘Mushoku Tensei’ also used to stream on Bilibili, but the Chinese video-sharing site has temporarily suspended the anime due to what they refer to as morally questionable content. On February 14, 2021, Funimation began airing the English dubbed versions of the episodes.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd arrive at the city gate of Rikarisu. When it is revealed that they may not gain entry because of Ruijerd’s reputation as the “Dead End,” a moniker that the Superd warrior received because of his battle prowess, Rudeus convinces him to dye his hair blue to make himself look like a member of the Migurdia tribe. The plan works, and they are let inside. They subsequently visit the adventurer’s guild because they need money to continue their journey.

At the guild, Rudeus introduces Ruijerd as a Superd and announces that their adventuring party’s name is Dead End. As novice adventurers, they must start at the bottom. That night, the Human-God visits Rudeus in his dream again and tells him to accept a job of finding someone’s lost cat. It is later revealed this cat is a full-grown panther, making Rudeus realize that everything is bigger in the Demon Continent. Rudeus and the others find out that an adventuring party is kidnapping the pets and then pretending to find them when a reward is declared.

After one of the three members of the other party kicks Rudeus, Ruijerd kills the demon. Rudeus takes the opportunity to convince the other two to join his party, which effectively improves Dead End’s ranking. He and Eris make Ruijerd understand that the only way to improve his tribe’s reputation is through restraint. In episode 11, Rudeus’s schemes might be discovered by the other guild members, forcing Dead End to leave the city hastily.

