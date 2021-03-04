Based on a Japanese light novel series written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is arguably the most important isekai fantasy anime to have released in recent years. With exceptional animation and a complex plot, the series has garnered widespread positive reviews. It premiered on January 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 9 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ Episode 9, titled ‘A Chance Encounter,’ is set to release on March 8, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Studio Bind produced the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. Yuiko Ōhara performed both the opening and ending theme tracks, “The Traveler’s Song” and “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and iQIYI. ‘Mushoku Tensei’ also used to stream on Bilibili, but the Chinese video-sharing site has temporarily suspended the anime due to what they refer to as morally questionable content.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Rudeus celebrates his 10th birthday. He has hoped that his family would come to Roa to celebrate with him but discovers that they could not travel because monsters have become suddenly more active all over the countryside. Rudeus receives a high-end mage staff as a birthday gift from Eris and her family.

Later in the evening, Philip offers Rudeus Eris’s hand in marriage and the position of his successor, but Rudeus declines. When he gets to his room, he finds Eris is sitting on his bed. She allows him intimacy to a certain point before pushing him away. Rudeus realizes that he is at fault and asks for her forgiveness, which she grants him.

Meanwhile, Sylphiette visits Rudeus’ family to give them her birthday gift for him so that they can send it to Roa. Paul returns, irritated by the sharp rise of monster activity. Suddenly, an immense cloud of mana starts to gather over the Asura Kingdom and can be seen from various parts of the continent.

Perugius Dola, the great hero known for banishing Demon God Laplace, dispatches his associate Arumanfi to find out what is happening. Arumanfi erroneously concludes that Rudeus is responsible as the latter has been using magic at the time. He tries to attack the boy, but Ghislaine intervenes and clarifies that Rudeus has nothing to do with this. The episode ends with a sudden burst of white light that engulfs everything. In episode 9, the purpose of the bright light might be revealed. We might also learn who caused it in the next episode.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime of All Time