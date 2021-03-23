Based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hīrō Akademia’ is a shounen superhero action anime series. It depicts a world where 80% of the world’s population has some form of superpowers or “Quirks.” These powers manifest for the first time when a person is four years old. The protagonist of the story is Izuku Midoriya or Deku, who is part of the other 20%. Witnessing Izuku perform a brave and selfless act of heroism, All Might or Toshinori Yagi, the greatest hero on Earth and Izuku’s personal favorite, chooses him as his successor for his One For All Quirk.

Izuku subsequently enrolls at U.A. High School, one of Japan’s best heroics educational institutions, to prepare for such an immense responsibility. The anime series premiered April 3, 2016, and has since come to be regarded as a pop-culture milestone that has redefined the superhero genre as a whole. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 1 is set to release on March 27, 2021. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.”

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. For the past couple of years, the episodes’ dubbed versions have been released simultaneously alongside their original airings in Japan until halfway into the season. After that, the dubbed versions have come out a week or two behind.

This trend might continue in this season as well. Although the COVID outbreak severely hit the dubbing industry in general, Funimation evidently considers the show as one of its most important properties, so it took measures to negate the pandemic’s effects. The episodes of season 5 will reportedly be available on Crunchyroll as well. The Japanese viewers can watch the first four seasons on Netflix Japan. In the US, the previous seasons are available on Hulu.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 4 finale, the current number 1 hero in the world, Endeavor, battles a bioengineered Nomu. The episode demonstrates his complex personality by enunciating the contrast between the abuse he inflicted on his family and his ingrained desire to be a hero of the masses. Although the Nomu has abilities that set it apart from any of its previous renditions, Endeavor ultimately emerges triumphant with the help of his number 2, Hawk. During the battle, he proves to himself and others that he is capable of incredible self-sacrifice. His victory is hailed by the media as a new beginning, implying that Endeavor is the new Symbol of Peace.

In the post-credits scene, Izuku dreams of standing among the previous One For All users and watching All For One transferring his powers to his Quirkless brother. The original One For All User subsequently recognizes Izuku as the 9th user of the Quirk and reaches out. Izuku wakes up as their hands touch and discovers that his hand is now glowing. Season 5 episode 1 might be an anime original, which means that the episode might not adapt anything from the source material. As a whole, season 5 is the adaptation of the Joint Training Arc. The episode might show students encountering villains that have managed to get inside their school premises. And now, the young heroes must work together to defeat these enemies.

