‘Osomatsu-san’ is a comedy anime series that revolves around the immortal characters created by manga legend Fujio Akatsuka. In 1962, Akatsuka wrote and illustrated ‘Osomatsu-kun,’ a top-rated manga series that has been turned into two different TV anime over the years. In 2015, to commemorate Akatsuka’s 80th birthday, ‘Osomatsu-san’ was released. In it, the identical Matsuno sextuplets are ten years older. The story is set in the modern world. Although they have physically grown up, they are mentally and psychologically as immature as ever. The series is currently airing its 3rd season, which premiered on October 13, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Osomatsu-san.’

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 21 Release Date:

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 21, titled ‘Totoderella,’ is set to release on March 2, 2021. Pierrot Studios produced the series, with Yukari Hashimoto serving as the music composer. The manga serialization based on the new series, which Masako Shitara created for Shueisha Inc., released its first issue on January 15, 2016.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Japan, the anime can be watched on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. It is also available on Netflix Japan. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. The 1st season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles. Episodes of all 3 seasons are also available on VRV.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

Episode 20 is divided into four parts. In part 1, titled ‘Let’s Buy Them,’ Todomatsu and Choromatsu can’t decide whether to purchase certain groceries or not. Todomatsu argues that they should buy the items because they will need them at some point in the future. But Choromatsu points out that these items are quite expensive. Ultimately, they decide not to go through with the purchase.

In part 2, titled ‘Choromatsu Memorial Hall,’ Choromatsu has set up a memorial hall for himself in their home basement. Frustrated by the sheer narcissism of the entire venture, Todomatsu burns all the items there. In part 3, titled ‘Ear Cleaning,’ Osomatsu cleans Karamatsu’s ears, and as usual, hilarity ensues. In part 4, titled ‘Persimmons,’ an ailing Hatabō tells Iyami that he will die the moment the last fruit from the tree outside of his home drops. Hearing this, Iyami decides to speed up the process and tries to pluck the fruit from the tree.

