Based on the characters from Fujio Akatsuka’s 1962 manga series ‘Osomatsu-kun,’ ‘Osomatsu-san’ is a comedy anime filled with meta-humor and frequent fourth-wall-breaking. The story is set in the present day and follows the Matsuno sextuplets: Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu. While they are ten years older now, they are as immature as ever. The series premiered on October 6, 2015. It’s currently in its 3rd season, which began airing on October 13, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 22 Release Date

Osomatsu-san Season 3 Episode 22, titled ‘Hide-and-Seek,’ is set to release on March 9, 2021. Pierrot Studios produced the series, with Yukari Hashimoto serving as the music composer. The manga serialization based on the new series, which Masako Shitara created for Shueisha Inc., released its first issue on January 15, 2016.

Where to Watch Osomatsu-san Season 3 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch all episodes of ‘Osomatsu-san’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Japan, the anime can be watched on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. It is also available on Netflix Japan. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. The 1st season of the series is available on Amazon Prime with English subtitles. Episodes of all 3 seasons are also available on VRV.

Osomatsu-san Spoilers

Episode 21 has three parts. In the first part, titled ‘Is This Okay?’, Ichimatsu and Jyushimatsu are at a restaurant. The brothers begin worrying about whether it is alright for them to stay there however long they want. They fear that they are being a burden on the staff. They soon start having panic attacks whenever a member of the staff or a patron passes them by. They continue to tell each other that they should leave but don’t move from their spots.

In part 2, titled ‘Greenroom,’ the Riceballs are involved in an A.I. comedy competition show. A pair of senior A.I. comedians arrive and start condescendingly praising the Riceballs, who have no choice but to endure it silently. The seniors have brought them gifts, but they are so old that the Riceballs can’t use them. When the results for the first round of the competition are published, it is revealed that everyone but the seniors has made it to the next round.

The third and last part of the episode is titled ‘Totoderella.’ Inspired by Cinderella’s story, ‘Totoderella’ follows the eponymous character who also lives with her evil stepmother and stepsisters. However, unlike her traditional counterpart, Totoderella is incredibly outspoken and independent. She regularly calls her stepsisters and stepmother ugly and later rejects the help of her fairy godmother. When the prince chooses her, she graciously dances with him. But she criticizes him after he calls his guests ugly. When the prince tries to convince her to accept him by giving her much of his wealth, she runs away with it, declaring that she will use it to create a new kingdom. The episode ends as the prince throws the glass shoes away in frustration.

