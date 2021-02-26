‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ or ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ is an isekai fantasy anime developed from a light novel series written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka. It revolves around Subaru Natsuki, a young man from Japan who gets transported to an alternate world. His initial excitement turns into frustration when he discovers that the only apparent ability he has in this new world involves death. Every time he dies, the time reverts, and he has to start everything from zero. He meets a half-elf woman named Emilia and discovers that their fates are intertwined. Season 2 of ‘Re: Zero’ premiered on January 6, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 22 Release Date

‘Re: Zero’ Season 2 episode 22 is set to premiere on March 3, 2021. White Fox Studios produced the series. Masaharu Watanabe and Masahiro Yokotani served as the director and writer, respectively. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme track “Long Shot” in cour 2 of the second season, and nonoc performed the ending theme track “Believe in You.”

Where to Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ with English dubbing on Crunchyroll. The series is also available on Funimation. Viewers in Japan can catch the anime on TV Tokyo or one of its affiliated channels. Season 1 and part 1 of season 2 are also available on Netflix Japan. The Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese dubbed versions of season 1 can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

Re: Zero Season 2 Episode 22 Spoilers

In episode 21, as Roswaal has refused to surrender, Subaru, Otto, and Garfiel must now find a way to stop Elsa. They decide to go back to the mansion. When Garfiel declares that he will accompany the other two, Subaru and Otto are surprised. Garfiel explains that he can do this because he possesses mixed-blood like his sister.

When Emilia comes out of the ruin, Ram is waiting for her. Ram tells Emilia what happened while she was undergoing the trial. She then requests half-elf to protect Roswaal from his own obsessions. Roswaal himself arrives shortly after. Although he congratulates Emilia, his tone is filled with condescension. Emilia notes this and is calm and mature in her response to it. Roswaal then tries a different approach and states that he and Subaru are quite similar as they both impose their ideals on the women they love. Emilia rejects this and informs Roswaal that Subaru sees her as she truly is and accepts her with all her faults.

After Emilia goes back into the ruin for the second phase of her trial, Ram follows Roswaal to where Ryuzu’s crystal is and tells him that she is there to free him of Echidna’s delusions. Roswall wants to use the vast energy stored inside the crystal to change the weather to winter so he can call upon the Great Rabbit. Realizing his intention, Ram prepares to fight with Puck’s help.

At the mansion, an armored Garfiel shows up to protect his sister from Elsa’s attack. Meanwhile, Subaru finds Petra and comforts her. He then visits Beatrice and asks her to come with him. In episode 22, Ram might fight Roswaal to pull him out of Echidna’s clutches. Garfiel might fight Elsa to keep his sister safe from the assassin. Subaru might get Beatrice to safety.

