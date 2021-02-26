Based on a Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Shiokonbu, ‘Redo of Healer’ is a grimdark adult fantasy anime that has garnered some attention due to its controversial themes. The show focuses on Keyaru or Keyarga, a healing hero, who is also known by the moniker “Hero of Recovery.” After suffering from unspeakable horrors in the hands of people who are supposed to be his allies, Keyarga resets the timeline and embarks on a brutal path of vengeance. The series premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Redo of Healer Episode 8 Release Date

‘Redo of Healer’ episode 8, ‘The Healer Meets the Demon Lord!’, is slated to premiere on March 3, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. TNK Studios produced the series. Takuya Asaoka directed the anime, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu serving as the main scriptwriter. Akiya Suzuki, Johannes Nilsson (Team-MAX), and Kenji Fujisawa composed the music, and Junji Goto handled the character designs. Minami Kuribayashi sang the opening theme track “Cruel Dreams and Sleep,” and ARCANA PROJECT sang the ending theme track “If You Can Change the World in a Dream.”

Three versions of the anime have been made: a censored broadcast version, a streaming-exclusive “Redo” version, and an uncensored “Complete Recovery” version. Most of the networks airing the series are showing the broadcast version. Only AT-X is airing the complete recovery version at a 4 a.m. timeslot.

Where to Watch Redo of Healer Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Redo of Healer’ are available for streaming on HIDIVE with English (North America, the British Isles, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia), Spanish (Latin America and Spain), Danish (Denmark and Faroe Islands), Swedish (Sweden) and Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal) subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan. In Southeast Asia, the anime streams on Bilibili.

Redo of Healer Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Keyarga arrives in the arena where the people from his village are kept and starts killing the executioners, who put up an enchanted barrier, hoping that it will nullify his magic. But Keyarga has predicted this and sent Freia to reverse the effect of the spell. He becomes furious when he learns that the villagers have been poisoned. Ultimately, Keyarga only manages to save a boy from his village. Freia appears as a large projection of Flare in front of the crowd and tells them what Keyarga earlier told Kureha. As the crowd becomes frenzied and starts killing the executioners, Keyarga takes the boy and leaves.

He later hands over the boy to his business partner, who promises to look after the child. He then decides to follow Norn and her army to the city of Branica. Kureha stays behind and continues to spy for him in the capital. In the closing moments of the episode, a conversation with Freia makes Keyarga realize that, except for the unquestioning devotion toward him, the former princess’s personality hasn’t changed much. In episode 8, Keyarga might meet the Demon Lord again, whose Philosopher’s Stone helped him revert time.

