Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, ‘Shaman King’ or ‘Shāman Kingu’ is a supernatural adventure shounen anime series. It is set in a world where the shamans have real abilities and can interact with supernatural and paranormal entities. The story revolves around You Asakura, an aspiring shaman, who participates in the legendary Shaman Fight competition to become the next Shaman King. This is the second TV anime adaptation of Takei’s work after the Studio Xebec series that aired for 64 episodes between July 4, 2001, and September 25, 2002. The 2021 adaptation is set to cover all 35 volumes of the new complete edition of the manga series. Here is everything you need to know about the pilot episode of the reboot.

Shaman King Episode 1 Release Date

‘Shaman King’ episode 1, titled ‘The Boy Who Dances with Ghosts’, is slated to release on April 1, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, TSC, TVh, TVQ, and BS TV Tokyo. Most members of the 2001 series cast reprised their roles in the 2021 anime. Studio Bridge produced the series, with Jouji Furuta serving as the director and Shouji Yonemura as the main scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi created the music for the anime, while Satohiko Sano designed the characters. As with the 2001 series, Megumi Hayashibara sang both the opening and ending themes for the 2021 reboot. They are “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki,” respectively.

Where to Watch Shaman King Season 1 Online?

‘Shaman King’ reboot episodes will be available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. The streaming platform will release the episodes with Japanese audio and English subtitles for its international audience at a later date.

Shaman King Episode 1 Spoilers

The original manga series and 2001 anime adaptation follow You Asakura predominantly through the Shaman Fight, a tournament that only takes place once every 500 years. The 2021 anime might do the same. You might meet his future best friend, Manta Oyamada, who attends Shinra Private Academy with You. As Manta doesn’t have any special abilities, You’s supernatural powers might come as a shock to him. Manta might learn about the world of the dead and what his new friend is capable of as a shaman and medium. You might even introduce Manta to his ghost companions, including the 600-year-old samurai Amidamaru. Later, You might rescue Manta from a group of delinquents with Amidamaru’s help. This might lead to You’s first encounter with his initial enemy and eventual friend, Ryuunosuke Umemiya.

In the manga and the 2001 series, You wants to win Shaman Fight because the victor is granted the ability to summon Great Spirit, with whose help a shaman can potentially change the world. However, You might have to fight an uphill battle as every great contemporary shaman from all over the world participate in the Shaman Fight. You’s fiancée, Anna Kyoyama, is not likely to be introduced in the pilot episode. But she might make her debut in the 2021 series soon enough to help You prepare for the Shaman Fight. As an itako or traditional Japanese shaman, Anna might have immense abilities that might make her one of the most powerful characters in the show.

