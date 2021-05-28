Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, ‘Shaman King’ or ‘Shāman Kingu’ is a supernatural adventure shounen anime. The story follows You Asakura, a young man who aspires to become the Shaman King, which will grant him great authority and power. However, You is so laidback and easy-going that people around him think he isn’t motivated enough to achieve his goals. What they don’t understand is that the pursuit of an easy life serves as You’s motivation. This is the second TV anime adaptation of Takei’s work after the Studio Xebec series that aired for 64 episodes between July 4, 2001, and September 25, 2002. The 2021 adaptation is set to cover all 35 volumes of the new complete edition of the manga series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the reboot.

Shaman King Episode 10 Release Date

‘Shaman King’ episode 10, titled ‘Night in the Flame,’ is slated to release on June 3, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, TSC, TVh, TVQ, and BS TV Tokyo. Most members of the 2001 series cast reprised their roles in the 2021 anime. Studio Bridge produced the series, with Jouji Furuta serving as the director and Shouji Yonemura as the main scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi created the music for the anime, while Satohiko Sano designed the characters. As with the 2001 series, Megumi Hayashibara sang both the opening and ending themes for the 2021 reboot. They are “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki,” respectively.

Where to Watch Shaman King Season 1 Online?

‘Shaman King’ reboot episodes will be available on Netflix at a later date.

Shaman King Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Jun speaks to her father, who orders her to kill anyone that gets in Ren’s way. But Jun pleads to her father to free her brother from the shackles of their family. Meanwhile, Patch tribe officiants Silva and Kalim discuss the tournament. Their Chief, Goldva, contacts them and instructs Silva to serve as Ren’s overseer as well. When Silva expresses his reluctance, Goldva reminds him of his duties as an officiant. At Mata Cemetery in West Tokyo, Ren arrives on a horse and declares that he will not be taking You lightly ever again. Even before the match begins, Amidamaru and Bason start fighting, prompting You to remind Amidamaru that the fight hasn’t begun yet.

During the fight, You and Ren prove to be evenly matched. Silva ultimately declares the match to be a draw as both of them run out of their Furyoku at the same moment. Goldva arrives and reveals that they have both progressed to the next round. In episode 10, You, Ren, and others might celebrate their entry into the second round with a party. The BoZ brother will likely make their first appearances.

