Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, ‘Shaman King’ or ‘Shāman Kingu’ is a supernatural adventure shounen anime. It revolves around the easy-going shaman You Asakura, who wants to earn the legendary Shaman King title so that he can spend the rest of his life relaxing. This is the second TV anime adaptation of Takei’s work after the Studio Xebec series that aired for 64 episodes between July 4, 2001, and September 25, 2002. The 2021 adaptation is set to cover all 35 volumes of the new complete edition of the manga series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the reboot.

Shaman King Episode 11 Release Date

‘Shaman King’ episode 11, titled ‘Two Men,’ is slated to release on June 10, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, TSC, TVh, TVQ, and BS TV Tokyo. Most members of the 2001 series cast reprised their roles in the 2021 anime. Studio Bridge produced the series, with Jouji Furuta serving as the director and Shouji Yonemura as the main scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi created the music for the anime, while Satohiko Sano designed the characters. As with the 2001 series, Megumi Hayashibara sang both the opening and ending themes for the 2021 reboot. They are “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki,” respectively.

Where to Watch Shaman King Season 1 Online?

‘Shaman King’ reboot episodes will be available on Netflix at a later date.

Shaman King Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Goldva announces that the tournament will earnestly begin in a month and warns all the participants that it will be much tougher than their fights in the preliminary round. After that, You starts to feel an amount of restlessness. Later, he, Horohoro, Ren, Anna, and others gather to celebrate their entry into the main tournament. Bason becomes emotional seeing Ren almost naturally interact with You and Horohoro. Later in the night, Ren bids farewell to You and begins his journey back to China.

The following morning, while returning from grocery shopping, You and Tamao run into two Buddhist monks who introduce themselves as the BoZ Brothers. You soon realizes that they are there for the tournament. With their song, they send Ponchi and Conchi to heaven. You struggles in his fight against the brothers until Ryu, who is now a full Shaman, comes to his rescue. Meanwhile, Hao makes his first appearance in the series. The episode ends as Ren tells Bason that he wants to defeat his father. In episode 11, both Ren and his sister might become prisoners of their father. Bason might go back to Japan and inform You and the others. That will likely lead to an effort to rescue the siblings.

