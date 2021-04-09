Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, ‘Shaman King’ or ‘Shāman Kingu’ is a supernatural adventure shounen anime show. It tells the story of a world where shamans have real power and can use it to control spirits. The protagonist of the story is You Asakura, who decides to become the shaman king after learning about the King of Spirits or God from his grandfather. This is the second TV anime adaptation of Takei’s work after the Studio Xebec series that aired for 64 episodes between July 4, 2001, and September 25, 2002. The 2021 adaptation is set to cover all 35 volumes of the new complete edition of the manga series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the reboot.

Shaman King Episode 3 Release Date

‘Shaman King’ episode 3, titled ‘Anna and Tao Jun,’ is slated to release on April 15, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, TSC, TVh, TVQ, and BS TV Tokyo. Most members of the 2001 series cast reprised their roles in the 2021 anime. Studio Bridge produced the series, with Jouji Furuta serving as the director and Shouji Yonemura as the main scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi created the music for the anime, while Satohiko Sano designed the characters. As with the 2001 series, Megumi Hayashibara sang both the opening and ending themes for the 2021 reboot. They are “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki,” respectively.

Where to Watch Shaman King Season 1 Online?

‘Shaman King’ reboot episodes will be available on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. The streaming platform will release the episodes with Japanese audio and English subtitles for its international audience at a later date.

Shaman King Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, a new shaman appears and introduces himself as Ren Tao. He sends a warning to You through Manta that he will take Amidamaru. Initially, You is not worried because he doesn’t believe anyone who can control a spirit can be inherently evil. However, during their fight, You quickly learns that Ren’s view on spirits is extremely archaic. Ren treats the spirits as tools to complete his objectives, while You views Amidamaru and others as his friends. Ren inadvertently teaches You how to access all of Amidamaru’s powers without dominating him with his mind.

You ultimately wins the battle but loses consciousness in the process. He dreams of his grandfather telling him about the King of Spirits. The episode ends as Anna arrives. In episode 3, a duel between Anna and Ren might take place. You might continue to train with Anna’s help and might also simultaneously maintain his school life.

