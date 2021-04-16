Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, ‘Shaman King’ or ‘Shāman Kingu’ is a supernatural adventure shounen anime show. It tells the story of a world where shamans are real and can use their power to control spirits. The protagonist of the story is You Asakura, who aspires to hold the eponymous title in the future. This is the second TV anime adaptation of Takei’s work after the Studio Xebec series that aired for 64 episodes between July 4, 2001, and September 25, 2002. The 2021 adaptation is set to cover all 35 volumes of the new complete edition of the manga series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the reboot.

Shaman King Episode 4 Release Date

‘Shaman King’ episode 4, titled ‘Best Place,’ is slated to release on April 22, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, TSC, TVh, TVQ, and BS TV Tokyo. Most members of the 2001 series cast reprised their roles in the 2021 anime. Studio Bridge produced the series, with Jouji Furuta serving as the director and Shouji Yonemura as the main scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi created the music for the anime, while Satohiko Sano designed the characters. As with the 2001 series, Megumi Hayashibara sang both the opening and ending themes for the 2021 reboot. They are “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki,” respectively.

Where to Watch Shaman King Season 1 Online?

‘Shaman King’ reboot episodes will be available on Netflix at a later date.

Shaman King Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Anna arrives and declares that she will help You prepare for the Shaman King tournament. She is an extremely powerful itako. Unlike normal shamans, she can summon ghosts whenever and wherever she wants. It is revealed that You’s family has arranged his marriage with Anna to keep the bloodline going. You tells Manta that Anna is determined to make him the Shaman King as that will make her the Queen. Later, they are both surprised when she starts attending the same school as them.

Anna, You, and Manta go to see a film together. It stars Chinese actor Lee Pyron. A legend both in the entertainment industry and martial arts world, Pyron died under mysterious circumstances. It is later revealed that Tao Jun, Ren’s older sister, has sent them the tickets. Her family killed Pyron and turned him into a corpse puppet for her. She can control him with her daoshi abilities.

You eventually manages to defeat her with Manta’s help and frees Pyron. However, the late movie star realizes what the Tao family has done to him and attacks Jun. Anna infuses You with the soul of Pyron’s teacher, who calms Pyron down. Jun comes to understand that her family’s way of controlling the spirits is horribly wrong.

The episode ends as Pyron resumes his duties as her corpse puppet, but with much more freedom. In episode 4, Ryu might have seen the fight between You and Jun and might decide that he wants to become a shaman as well. You and the others might meet an Ainu traveler named HoroHoro, who also seems to possess supernatural abilities.

