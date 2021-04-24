Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, ‘Shaman King’ or ‘Shāman Kingu’ is a supernatural adventure shounen anime show that revolves around You Asakura, a young shaman who wishes to hold the eponymous title someday. Along with his fiancée Anna and friend Manta, You embarks on an incredible journey to prove his worth against some of the best shamans in the world. This is the second TV anime adaptation of Takei’s work after the Studio Xebec series that aired for 64 episodes between July 4, 2001, and September 25, 2002. The 2021 adaptation is set to cover all 35 volumes of the new complete edition of the manga series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the reboot.

Shaman King Episode 5 Release Date

‘Shaman King’ episode 5, titled ‘Over Soul!’, is slated to release on April 29, 2021, on TV Tokyo, TVO, TVA, TSC, TVh, TVQ, and BS TV Tokyo. Most members of the 2001 series cast reprised their roles in the 2021 anime. Studio Bridge produced the series, with Jouji Furuta serving as the director and Shouji Yonemura as the main scriptwriter. Yuki Hayashi created the music for the anime, while Satohiko Sano designed the characters. As with the 2001 series, Megumi Hayashibara sang both the opening and ending themes for the 2021 reboot. They are “Soul Salvation” and “#Boku no Yubisaki,” respectively.

Where to Watch Shaman King Season 1 Online?

‘Shaman King’ reboot episodes will be available on Netflix at a later date.

Shaman King Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Ryu and his gang search for the next “best place” after they are driven out from the last location by Tao Ren. One evening, Ryu spots Anna in the streets and is immediately enamored with her. When he asks her to be his “best place,” he gets rejected outright. He follows her and finds out about her connection with You.

Later, the vengeful spirit Tokageroh takes over Ryu’s body. Hundreds of years earlier, Amidamaru Killed him, and the latter has been seeking vengeance since. Tokageroh captures Manta before confronting You and Amidamaru. Things become complicated when You and Amidamaru realize that Tokageroh has the Harusame. Pragmatic as ever, Anna tells them they don’t have that many choices. They can either incapacitate Ryo’s body or abandon Manta or forget about the sword. They can’t achieve all of their objectives together.

Ultimately, You changes Tokageroh by trusting him and letting him possess his body. In episode 5, You might meet Silva, who will offer him a place in the Shaman Fight if he manages to strike him at least once in 10 minutes.

